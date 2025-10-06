Bắc Ninh gains nine new industrial parks

BẮC NINH – Bắc Ninh Province has had nine new industrial parks (IPs) approved for investment, with a total registered capital of over US$700 million.

The province has 33 industrial parks with a total planned area of over 10,100 hectares as of now, with an occupancy rate of about 56 per cent.

According to the provincial People's Committee, despite the impact of US tariff policies, many FDI enterprises continue to maintain positive growth.

Major corporations such as Foxconn, Luxshare and Samsung continue to expand production, affirming their position in the global supply chain.

Key products continue to see strong growth compared to the same period last year, with computer components surging by more than seven times, and laptops and iPads having more than doubled.

Nguyễn Văn Phúc, head of the management board of the provincial industrial parks, stated that in the master plan for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, Bắc Ninh Province would have 52 industrial parks with a total area of nearly 16,000 hectares.

To date, 41 parks have had their construction subdivision plans approved, with a projected land use area of nearly 13,000 hectares, according to Phúc.

The industrial parks in the province had attracted 2,805 projects as of the end of August, with a total new and adjusted registered capital of more than $44 billion.

This includes 2,010 FDI projects with a total capital of over $40 billion, originating from 44 countries and territories.

Notably, Bắc Ninh has successfully attracted many large projects from multinational corporations with core technology such as Samsung, Canon, Amkor, Foxconn, Sunwoda, Goertek and Amphenol.

For the period 2026-2030, Bắc Ninh Province aims to develop high-tech industries, green industries, and digital technology industries, aspiring to form a leading electronics centre in Việt Nam.

Accordingly, the province prioritises the development of new industries such as semiconductor and chip production, robotics manufacturing, environmental industry, renewable energy, new materials, artificial intelligence, information technology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

Bắc Ninh is promoting production linkage chains, developing domestic industry and accelerating digital and green transformation in industry. — VNS