Trading places Việt Nam sets the stage

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is gearing up for a major trade showcase this autumn as the Viet Nam International Industry, Trade and Consumer Goods Expo (VIEE) returns with ambitions to boost domestic consumption, accelerate commerce and draw fresh investment.

Organisers say the annual fair, seen as a springboard for regional prominence, is expected to support the country’s growth target of 8.3 to 8.5 per cent this year and pave the way for double-digit expansion in the 2026-30 period.

This edition of VIEE will run from October 23 to 26 at the Viet Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội. Covering 10,000 sq.m, it will feature 500 booths showcasing domestic and international enterprises.

The event aims to open new markets, bolster exports, attract capital, foster technology transfer and raise brand visibility. It is also billed as a platform to strengthen Việt Nam’s national brand abroad, underlining its position in industry, trade and consumer goods while promoting sustainable growth and deeper global integration. — VNS