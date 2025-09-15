Boosting SMEs with a digital logistics lifeline

HÀ NỘI — A new platform is set to streamline success for Vietnam’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as Vietnam SuperPortTM and Vietnam Post Logistics teamed up with Visa and banking and technology partners to launch the Logistics Marketplace Platform on Monday.

Designed to integrate logistics, finance and technology, the platform aims to sharpen SMEs’ edge in both domestic and international markets.

Ready for immediate use, the platform offers a fully digitalised order-to-payment process with real-time shipment tracking, simplified documentation and transparent workflows. It provides access to bonded warehouses, transportation networks and financial services including loans, disbursements and payment options. By improving cash flow and cutting reliance on paperwork, the platform enables SMEs to operate more efficiently and trade globally with greater confidence. The pilot phase will target enterprises in Phú Thọ and Tây Ninh before expanding nationwide.

The launch also saw the signing of a strategic partnership between Vietnam SuperPortTM, Vietnam Post Logistics, Techcombank, Visa and Doxa Holdings International. Combining expertise in logistics, platform development, banking and international payments, the partners aim to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem to support SME growth.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Vietnam SuperPortTM Dr Yap Kwong Weng said: “The Logistics Marketplace Platform underscores our commitment to digital transformation in logistics and to empowering Việt Nam’s SMEs to expand globally. By working with our partners, we are building a novel all-in-one technology platform that enables businesses to compete at the international level.”

As supply chains grow increasingly interconnected, the efficiency of cross-border trade depends on financial flows that move as seamlessly and swiftly as the goods themselves. A recent Visa study shows that Vietnamese businesses lead the Asia-Pacific region in adopting B2B card payments, highlighting the country’s strong readiness for digital transformation in commerce. Through its commercial payment solutions, Visa helps enterprises streamline procurement, optimise cash flow management and increase transparency in transactions.

Visa Country Manager for Việt Nam and Laos Đặng Tuyết Dung said: “Our collaboration with Vietnam SuperPortTM aims to empower SMEs with more efficient payment solutions, improved access to financing and greater transparency across supply chains.”

Sharing the common perspective with partners, Vice Chairman of Techcombank Nguyễn Thu Lan said: "At Techcombank, we view logistics not merely as trade infrastructure but as a strategic driver for Việt Nam’s breakthrough in the next five years. By combining supply chain finance with digitalised logistics, we and our partners are building a differentiated platform where technology and finance converge to enhance national competitiveness. This reflects Techcombank’s long-term commitment to pioneering innovation and leading the market."

Also within the conference, Vietnam SuperPortTM introduced operational capabilities of its Off-Airport Cargo Terminal (OACT), featuring AI and robotics-enabled cargo handling systems, signalling the next phase in building a modern multimodal supply chain for Việt Nam. — VNS