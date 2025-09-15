Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Hà Tĩnh Province announces plans for Bắc Hồng Lĩnh Industrial Park

September 15, 2025 - 12:45
It is considered one of the important steps to concretise the industrial development orientation of the central province in the new period.
The Bắc Hồng Lĩnh Industrial Park is oriented to develop according to the model of a specialised industrial park with a synchronous investment in modern technical infrastructure. Photo baohatinh.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Tĩnh Provincial Economic Zone Management Board has recently announced plans for the construction of the Bắc Hồng Lĩnh Industrial Park.

It is considered one of the important steps to concretise the industrial development orientation of the central province in the new period.

The project, whose planning consultant is a joint venture between ACI Central Construction Investment Consulting Joint Stock Company and Viet Delta Consulting Joint Stock Company, has a total research area of about 313.51 hectares, of which the planning area is nearly 270 hectares and the remaining area of ​​more than 43 hectares is the technical infrastructure connection area.

The Bắc Hồng Lĩnh Industrial Park is oriented to develop according to the model of a specialised industrial park with synchronous investment in modern technical infrastructure. In addition to production workshops, the industrial park will have a system of service works and public utilities to serve workers and labourers.

Besides manufacturing industries including paper, electronics, computers, electrical equipment, optical production, machinery, metals and prefabricated metal production, the park also targets to attract industries with great potential and high market value such as new energy, clean energy, renewable energy and smart energy. — BIZHUB/VNS

industrial park

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vietnamese shrimp exporters earn $767 million from China

According to preliminary statistics from Việt Nam's Customs Department, as of August 15 this year the country's shrimp exports to China (including Hong Kong) surged by up to 76 per cent over the same period last year, reaching nearly $767 million and accounting for nearly 29 per cent of the country's total shrimp export turnover.
Economy

Market sees mixed pictures this week

Securities firms predict that the recovery trend may continue, but if liquidity does not improve, correction force could resurge as the VN-Index approaches resistance levels.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom