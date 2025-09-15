Hà Tĩnh Province announces plans for Bắc Hồng Lĩnh Industrial Park

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Tĩnh Provincial Economic Zone Management Board has recently announced plans for the construction of the Bắc Hồng Lĩnh Industrial Park.

It is considered one of the important steps to concretise the industrial development orientation of the central province in the new period.

The project, whose planning consultant is a joint venture between ACI Central Construction Investment Consulting Joint Stock Company and Viet Delta Consulting Joint Stock Company, has a total research area of about 313.51 hectares, of which the planning area is nearly 270 hectares and the remaining area of ​​more than 43 hectares is the technical infrastructure connection area.

The Bắc Hồng Lĩnh Industrial Park is oriented to develop according to the model of a specialised industrial park with synchronous investment in modern technical infrastructure. In addition to production workshops, the industrial park will have a system of service works and public utilities to serve workers and labourers.

Besides manufacturing industries including paper, electronics, computers, electrical equipment, optical production, machinery, metals and prefabricated metal production, the park also targets to attract industries with great potential and high market value such as new energy, clean energy, renewable energy and smart energy. — BIZHUB/VNS