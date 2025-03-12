Việt Nam's agricultural exports surge to five-year high

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s agricultural, forestry and fishery exports hit a five-year high in the first two months of 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on Tuesday.

Export turnover reached US$9.38 billion, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year. February alone saw a sharp 32.7 per cent rise to $4.4 billion.

Agricultural exports brought in nearly $4.9 billion, up 4.5 per cent, while livestock exports rose 4 per cent to more than $72 million.

Forestry exports increased by 11.9 per cent to nearly $2.7 billion, while fishery exports jumped 18.6 per cent to over $1.4 billion. These two sectors led in growth, exceeding the Government's 12 per cent target and outperforming the national export growth average of 8.4 per cent.

The agricultural trade surplus reached $2.05 billion, significantly contributing to the nation’s overall trade surplus of $1.47 billion.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đỗ Đức Duy underscored the crucial role of the sector in sustaining the country’s export growth. He urged efforts to capitalise on this momentum while ensuring that the ministry’s restructuring does not disrupt production or livelihoods.

At the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, the Minister stressed the priority of finalising the merger between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment into the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, which has been operational since March 1 under Government Decree No 35/2025/NĐ-CP.

"This is a solid foundation for the sector to achieve its targets for 2025 and beyond," he said.

He insisted that the merger must proceed smoothly without disrupting businesses or citizens.

"We must maintain workflow and ensure no disruptions to production and exports," he said.

Amid the restructuring, the ministry had completed 61.5 per cent of assigned tasks, promptly addressing local proposals and issuing guidance documents.

Regarding public investment disbursement, the ministry has disbursed VNĐ977.9 billion, or 4.7 per cent of the plan, under the Prime Minister’s Decision No 1508/QĐ-TTg. While below the national average, the ministry aims to speed up disbursement for key projects by year-end 2025.

Minister Duy also urged units to sustain growth, focusing on expanding forestry and fishery exports to international markets while strengthening domestic production to ensure a stable and sustainable supply.

Domestic production remained stable, with the pig herds growing by 3.2 per cent and poultry stock increasing by 3.4 per cent. Aquaculture production reached 692,200 tonnes, up 4.9 per cent, while wild-caught seafood output slightly declined by 0.5 per cent.

Planted forest areas expanded to 20,100ha, a 6.5 per cent rise, and harvested timber output grew by 18.9 per cent to exceed 2.6 million cubic metres. Revenue from forest environmental services surpassed VNĐ682 billion, an 11 per cent increase.

Minister Duy urged a focus on disaster forecasting and extreme weather warnings amid growing climate challenges. He called for close monitoring and swift responses to protect production and minimise losses for farmers – the backbone of exports.

He also stressed preparations for the EU’s fifth IUU inspection to lift the 'yellow card' and expand seafood exports.

Over the course of 2025, the ministry will develop 41 projects and issue 58 circulars, prioritising five key decrees on minerals, the environment and agriculture. He emphasised these as the legal foundation for sustainable exports and maximising the sector’s potential.

Duy also called for market expansion, swift handling of food safety issues and responses to import market alerts to uphold Việt Nam’s agricultural reputation. — VNS