Party chief Lâm receives leaders of outstanding firms in Singapore

SINGAPORE — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm hosted receptions for representatives of outstanding enterprises in Singapore on Tuesday, as part of his ongoing visit to the-city state.

At a meeting with Chairman of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Lim Ming Yan, Lâm acknowledged the federation's effective contributions in connecting Singaporean businesses to invest and operate in the Vietnamese market.

Lim shared the efforts of Singaporean companies, particularly the four major groups, in promoting foreign direct investment into Việt Nam and cooperating in sectors where Singaporean businesses can expand their investments, especially small and medium enterprises.

The Vietnamese leader recognised SBF's proposals to enhance the connectivity between the two countries' business communities and expressed his hope that SBF will continue to coordinate with relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to effectively implement connection activities and support businesses from both countries.

He emphasised that the Việt Nam-Singapore strategic partnership continues to thrive in all aspects, from politics, diplomacy, economics to cultural exchange and people-to-people connections.

During Lâm's ongoing visit to Singapore, both sides wish to promote cooperation, particularly in investment areas that Singapore has strengths and Việt Nam has potential, such as digital economy, knowledge economy, circular economy, renewable energy, sustainable industrial zones, and green finance.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to reform administrative procedures and support businesses in their investment activities in Việt Nam.

Meeting with Trần Thị Lâm, advisor to Shangri-La Healthcare Investment and co-founder of Hoa Lâm Shangri-La Medical Co Ltd, the Party leader commended the company’s nearly 20-year partnership with Việt Nam in health care and medical services.

Trần Thị Lâm presented the company’s business activities and strategic investment plans in Việt Nam, expressing a strong commitment to expanding hi-tech medical zones and fostering business connections and investment promotion.

As healthcare development is a key pillar in its socio-economic strategy, Việt Nam needs foreign expertise, especially those from Singapore, the Party chief said.

He encouraged Shangri-La Healthcare Investment to continue investing in medical technology, hi-tech and quality medical equipment production, and increase technology transfer to Vietnamese partners in the coming time.

Talking with Chairman of Temasek Holdings Lim Boon Heng, Lâm said Việt Nam targets a growth rate of 8 per cent or higher this year to pave the way for double-digit growth in the following years. To achieve this, he highlighted the priority to large-scale foreign direct investment (FDI) projects to drive innovation and economic progress.

Việt Nam pledges to support Temasek’s investments, ensuring a business climate conducive for the company’s success in the country, he said.

Lim, for his part, outlined Temasek’s diverse investment portfolio covering a wide range of fields such as energy and resources, telecommunications and communications, financial services, real estate, infrastructure and logistics, food and beverages, biotechnology, and healthcare. He expressed his strong interest in expanding cooperation in renewable and green energy development in Việt Nam.

In his meeting with Chairman of Sembcorp Industries Tow Heng Tan, Lâm highly praised the development of the Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) model, calling it a successful example of economic collaboration between the two nations.

He said the Vietnamese Government is actively revising its power development plan to accelerate renewable energy adoption. Việt Nam welcomes foreign enterprises, including Sembcorp, to invest in Việt Nam's power sector, especially in clean and renewable energy, and assures that the country would facilitate and support Sembcorp’s business operations for successes and sustainable growth, the top leader said.

For his part, Tow proposed a pilot policy for VSIP and expressed Sembcorp’s strong interest in expanding its investments in Việt Nam's power sector, with a focus on renewable energy and gas turbines. He also suggested bilateral cooperation in offshore wind energy projects and training courses.

In a meeting with CEO of Real Estate Division of Keppel Corporation Louis Lim, the Party Chief highly valued the corporation’s effective investment and business activities in Việt Nam over the past time, and encouraged Keppel to expand investment in such areas as renewable energy, green infrastructure, information technology, and smart city development, which align with Việt Nam's future priorities to attract investment.

He urged Keppel to focus on investing in strategic infrastructure development in Việt Nam, especially in projects on social housing and worker housing, and industrial zone infrastructure, contributing to the improvement of the people's living standards.

Lim affirmed that Keppel that has been operating in Việt Nam for over 30 years, wishes to continue long-term investment in the country.

Receiving founder and managing partner of CMIA Capital Partners Lee Chong Min, Party General Secretary Lâm welcomed its investment plan for the high-tech eco-agricultural urban area project in Củ Chi District, HCM City.

Lee said the group hopes to receive support in accelerating the project approval process, and granting approval for CMIA as the overall developer of the HCM City eco-technology urban area complex, as well as considering some incentive mechanisms for it.

Lâm noted that Việt Nam pays attention to investing in HCM City to turn it into a driving force for sustainable development in the region. Several transport infrastructure projects have created new development space, potential growth, and added value for Củ Chi and the whole region.

HCM City is also urgently implementing its planning with an innovative mindset, and a long-term, strategic, sustainable vision for the development of the Củ Chi area. Relevant agencies will review and evaluate the investor' proposals and facilitate the group’s business activities in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS