Home Economy

Vietjet launches Singapore-Phú Quốc route, inks $300m aircraft financing agreement

March 11, 2025 - 22:02
Vietjet said it expects to serve over 500,000 passengers annually between Việt Nam and Singapore.
The official announcement ceremony of Vietjet's direct Singapore-Phú Quốc route with the presence of General Secretary Tô Lâm (eighth from left). — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

SINGAPORE — Vietjet has announced the launch of a new direct route connecting Singapore and Phú Quốc during Việt Nam’s General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Singapore.

Launching on May 30 2025, the new route will bring Vietjet’s total number of weekly flights between Việt Nam and Singapore to 78. This addition marks Vietjet’s fourth route to Singapore, complementing its existing services from HCM City, Hà Nội, and Đà Nẵng.

Since introducing its Singapore-HCM City route in 2014, Vietjet has operated over 16,000 flights, transporting more than 2.6 million passengers between the two countries.

Vietjet said it expects to serve over 500,000 passengers annually between the two countries.

Vietjet and Carlyle Aviation Partners sign a US$300 million agreement for aircraft financing. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

The airline has also signed a US$300 million aircraft financing agreement with Carlyle Aviation Partners to support the delivery of new aircraft in 2025-26. This deal is a key step in Vietjet’s strategy to expand its modern fleet, which includes over 400 aircraft on order.

“We are proud to be a long-term strategic partner of Vietjet, supporting its international growth and commitment to providing affordable, convenient travel options,” said Alexander Rasnavad, President of Carlyle Aviation Partners.

Meanwhile, Vietjet and Satair, an Airbus Services company, have also inked a multi-year agreement for Satair’s Integrated Material Services (IMS) to support Vietjet’s entire Airbus A320 and A330 fleet.

Under this exclusive agreement, Satair will provide consignment stock and pooling support for expendables to optimise the airline’s operational costs. Satair’s IMS offering is an end-to-end supply chain solution that includes planning, logistics, and inventory management, enabling Vietjet to maintain efficiency and operational readiness. — BIZHUB/VNS

Economy

Green production, a game changer for the food industry

Adopting green production and consumption not only reduces negative environmental impacts but also secures long-term economic benefits, enhances the quality of people’s life and fosters a circular economy, a seminar heard in HCM City on March 11.

