Vietjet relaunches three domestic routes

HCM CITY — Vietjet has resumed three domestic routes including Đà Lạt-Cần Thơ, Đà Lạt-Đà Nẵng and Đà Nẵng-Phú Quốc.

The routes being relaunched after the COVID-19 pandemic will meet the demands of both domestic and international travellers, contributing to the economic recovery of localities post-pandemic, Vietjet has said.

The airline also said that it will launch a mega promotion of up to 100 per cent discount on millions of tickets to fly across Việt Nam and to international destinations to celebrate Singles’ day on 11/11, the year’s biggest shopping event.

From midnight to 23.59 on November 11, passengers who apply the promo code VJ11 when buying flights on the website www.vietjetair.com, or Vietjet Air mobile app, will instantly receive a 100 per cent eco fare discount (excluding taxes and fees), with flights available from January 1 - May 22 next year.

Over the past nine months, Vietjet transported over 19.6 million passengers on 104,000 flights, marking rises of more than six per cent in number of passengers and two per cent in number of flights year-on-year.

The airline also welcomed over 2.54 million international passengers, representing a 9.1 per cent increase.

Vietjet also welcomed its 200 millionth passenger in Q3 2024, marking a significant milestone in its journey to connect Việt Nam with the world and bring the world closer to Việt Nam.

As of Q3 2024, Vietjet operates a total of 155 routes, including 43 domestic and 112 international routes. — VNS