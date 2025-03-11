Green production, a game changer for the food industry

HCM CITY — Adopting green production and consumption not only reduces negative environmental impacts but also secures long-term economic benefits, enhances the quality of people’s life and fosters a circular economy, a seminar heard in HCM City on March 11.

At “Green Practices in Production and Consumption,” organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC) and Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng Co. Ltd, Hồ Thị Quyên, the ITPC’s deputy director, said, given the severe environmental challenges, climate change and resource depletion the world is facing, fostering sustainable production and consumption is a collective societal duty.

She cited a report by the General Statistics Office stating that Việt Nam’s industrial production grew by an estimated 8.4 per cent in 2024, with the food processing industry growing by 7.4 per cent.

But she said there are also challenges since Việt Nam’s major export markets such as the US and EU are tightening food safety and environmental regulations.

In terms of consumption, she highlighted that HCM City residents are showing growing interest in environmentally friendly products. Around 59 per cent of consumers intend to increase their use of green products in future, with 44 per cent even willing to pay 5-10 per cent extra to support sustainable consumption.

“But the green consumption rate remains low due to the high cost of green products and a lack of information about their benefits.”

She said adopting green production has become an inevitable trend across many industries, including food.

HCM City’s food and beverage industry is experiencing strong growth, catering to both domestic and export markets, and companies that embrace green practices would lead the way, she said.

“The development of green food products and the adoption of clean technology in production will help businesses enhance their competitiveness and meet international environmental standards.

“Companies implementing ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards will gain better access to demanding export markets and strengthen their brand reputations.”

Speakers provided an overview of environmental initiatives and the landscape of sustainable development in agriculture and food production.

They also discussed ESG integration methods for food enterprises, greenhouse gas emissions and the decarbonisation process and sustainability standards such as the EU Regulation on Deforestation-free Products, and highlighted opportunities and challenges for businesses and consumers in adopting green production and consumption.

Dr Đặng Thanh Tú, head of sustainable development services at Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng, quoted the 2024 report on ESG adoption in Việt Nam as saying the concept is relatively new to many businesses.

Of more than 1,000 companies surveyed, 39 per cent, primarily small and micro-enterprises, had never heard of ESG, and 62 per cent were unaware of related regulations, he said.

This underscores the need for improved policy communication, ensuring guidelines are accessible and easy to implement, he said.

Providing green loans to companies investing in sustainable practices and tax incentives for ESG-driven businesses could encourage wider ESG adoption, he added.

Eurofins also presented case studies demonstrating how companies have successfully implemented ESG practices across the food supply chain.

Sharing the efforts made for sustainable development by Tam Nông Vietnam Cooperative – which makes fermented chilli sauce and freeze-dried fruits for export in HCM City’s Củ Chi District – Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, its chairwoman, said all raw materials are cultivated in dedicated zones.

As part of its commitment to sustainability and innovation, the cooperative continually seeks advanced packaging solutions to meet Japan’s stringent market requirements, she said.

It has opted for aluminium trays for packaging fermented chilli sauce and deep-processed frozen products due to three key benefits – better preservation of product quality, improved consumer safety as aluminium does not contain harmful chemicals and alignment with eco-friendly trends, as all aluminium trays are recyclable, reducing waste and promoting sustainability, she added.

The seminar, part of a series of activities under the HCM City International Exhibition of Food and Beverages (HCMC FOODEX 2025), set to be held in HCM City next month, attracted a large number of delegates and enterprises, reflecting the community’s strong interest in sustainable development, particularly in the food industry. — BIZHUB/ VNS