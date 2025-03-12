Politics & Law
Vietravel, Sun World partner to elevate Việt Nam’s tourism

March 12, 2025 - 00:06
Under the MoU, Vietravel has secured its position as Sun World's primary distribution partner, both at home and abroad.
At the signing ceremony. — Photo courtesy of Vietravel

HÀ NỘI — Vietravel, the travel division of Vietravel Group, and Sun World, the entertainment brand of Sun Group, have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation, aiming to elevate Vietnamese tourism with unique experiences and exclusive perks.

Under the MoU, Vietravel has secured its position as Sun World's primary distribution partner, both at home and abroad. Through its extensive sales network, Vietravel will distribute entry tickets and create comprehensive tour packages featuring Sun World’s entertainment complexes.

Sun World will offer exclusive incentives for Vietravel’s tours, targeting individual travellers and corporate groups. Highlights include the “Wow Pass,” a discounted priority access pass, with complimentary entry for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) groups of 300 or more.

The partnership focuses on enhancing customer benefits, especially for loyal travellers, with fixed discounts and promotional offers designed to improve the overall customer experience and boost brand value. This year, the two sides aim to draw at least 120,000 visitors to Sun World’s tourism sites with top-tier services.

To increase brand visibility, Vietravel and Sun World will roll out joint multi-channel marketing campaigns across digital platforms, social media, and mass media. Vietravel will promote Sun World’s attractions to potential customers, especially foreigners, while joint events like roadshows and familiarisation trips will showcase new offerings at Sun World’s destinations.

Vietravel, with over 30 years of experience, has built a reputation for quality travel at competitive prices. As part of its push to become a green, digital, and circular economy-linked business, the company is forging ties with major tourism and entertainment players to enhance service quality and customer satisfaction.

Since its inception in 2017, Sun World has developed a nationwide network of entertainment and amusement complexes, including iconic destinations like Sun World Bà Nà Hills, Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sa Pa, Sun World Hạ Long in Quảng Ninh, Sun World Hòn Thơm in Phú Quốc, and Sun World Bà Đen Mountain in Tây Ninh. — VNS

