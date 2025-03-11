Vietnamese food captivates Japanese market

TOKYO — Vietnamese food has drawn much attention from Japanese consumers as it has been featured at the Foodex Japan 2025 - one of the largest international food and beverage exhibitions in Asia, which kicked off in Tokyo on March 11.

As part of the national trade promotion programme, the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment sent a delegation of 27 businesses to exhibit at the Vietnamese booth at Foodex Japan 2025.

Among the participating businesses are the Đồng Giao Foodstuff Export Joint Stock Company (Doveco), Masan, and Vinamilk, with familiar brands including processed and canned vegetables, canned fruit juice, Omachi instant noodles, Chinsu chili sauce, and Ngôi sao Phương Nam milk.

Việt Nam's 210 sq.m booth at the exhibition has an attractive design, incorporating many colours and images of typical Vietnamese products, making it stand out at the fair. The participating companies carefully selected and displayed their products, inviting visitors to sample dishes at the expo.

Nguyễn Thị Yến, Deputy Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre , said that the businesses participating in Foodex Japan 2025 have already established a presence in the Japanese market. Thus, this year's goal is to maintain their market presence in Japan while further developing and expanding into other international markets.

She emphasised that through Foodex Japan 2025, Vietnamese companies have the opportunity to penetrate the Japanese market, increasing exports of agricultural, food, and seafood products. — VNS