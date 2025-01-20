Hà Nội markets bustle as residents prepare for Kitchen Gods’ Day

HÀ NỘI — Markets across the capital city of Hà Nội are teeming with fresh produce and traditional offerings as locals are preparing to bid farewell to the ông Công (Land Genie) and ông Táo (Kitchen Gods) to the heaven, an important precursor to the Tết (Lunar New Year) celebrations.

As the legend goes, ông Công is the one in charge of land while ông Táo, consisting of two males and one female, are those who keep a watch over kitchen affairs of a family.

They take note of a family’s issues in a year and will ride carps back to the Heaven on the 23rd day of the last lunar month to report all the good and bad things of that family to the God of Heaven.

While the official date is still several days away, many families have begun their celebrations as early as January 18 (the 19th day of the last lunar month).

Traditional and wholesale markets across Hà Nội such as Kim Liên (Đống Đa district), Thành Công (Ba Đình District), and Nguyễn Công Trứ and Hôm-Đức Viên (Hai Bà Trưng District) have offered abundant supplies at stable prices despite increasing demands.

The red carps for the ritual remain reasonably priced at VNĐ25,000-VNĐ75,000 for three fish, depending on sizes. Votive paper offerings and ceremonial items are sold at VNĐ50,000-VNĐ150,000 per set.

Nguyễn Thị Thuận, a fruit vendor at Trại Găng market (Hai Bà Trưng District), reported modest price rises for fresh fruits, with dragon fruits at VNĐ50,000-60,000 (US$1.97-2.37) per kilogramme, watermelon VNĐ25,000-30,000 per kilogramme, and imported Chilean cherries VNĐ450,000-500,000 per kilogramme.

Vegetables remain particularly affordable due to favorable weather conditions, with broccoli at VNĐ12,000-18,000 per kilogramme, carrot VNĐ8,000-10,000 per kilogramme, and cucumber VNĐ15,000 per kilogramme, among others.

Meanwhile, fresh seafood prices remain steady, with tiger prawns ranging from VNĐ250,000 to VNĐ400,000 per kilogramme, squid VNĐ150,000-VNĐ250,000 per kilogramme, and sturgeon at VNĐ330,000 per kilogramme.

Similarly, meat prices show stability with pork at VNĐ130,000-VNĐ150,000 per kilogramme and beef VNĐ220,000-VNĐ270,000 per kilogramme, while poultry prices remain competitive with roosters at VNĐ110,000-120,000 per kilogramme and hens slightly lower at VNĐ90,000-100,000 per kilogramme.

Supermarkets are also experiencing a 20-30 per cent surge in customer traffic.

Go! Thăng Long supermarket's director Nguyễn Minh Tuấn said the supermarket increased their stock by 15 per cent compared to the 2024 Lunar New Year, with 90 per cent being high-quality Vietnamese products. Besides, it has joined hands with suppliers to launch promotional programmes to stimulate consumption.

According to deputy director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Kiều Oanh, the city has worked with businesses to increase the inventory by five to 20 per cent as compared to the same period last year. Notably, 22 retail enterprises have committed to maintaining stable prices for essential goods throughout the peak shopping season.— VNS