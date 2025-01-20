Interbank transfers to be suspended during holiday

HÀ NỘI — Interbank transfer transactions will be temporarily suspended from 4pm on Friday as the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday starts.

Transactions after this time will be processed on February 3.

Throughout the holiday, 24/7 fast transfer services, internal transfers and recurring transfers will operate normally.

Bill payment services, top-ups, online card features and utilities will also remain available.

Bank transactions at the counter will be temporarily suspended from Saturday to February 2.

During the holiday, online savings accounts will still automatically renew.

For pledged savings loans with a maturity date falling between Saturday and February 2, the loan settlement date will be postponed to February 3.

Savings books will automatically renew for the next term between Saturday and February 2. — VNS