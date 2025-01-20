Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Interbank transfers to be suspended during holiday

January 20, 2025 - 11:03
Internal transfers will operate normally.
Bank transfers can be made through mobile banking applications. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Interbank transfer transactions will be temporarily suspended from 4pm on Friday as the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday starts.

Transactions after this time will be processed on February 3. 

Throughout the holiday, 24/7 fast transfer services, internal transfers and recurring transfers will operate normally. 

Bill payment services, top-ups, online card features and utilities will also remain available. 

Bank transactions at the counter will be temporarily suspended from Saturday to February 2. 

During the holiday, online savings accounts will still automatically renew.

For pledged savings loans with a maturity date falling between Saturday and February 2, the loan settlement date will be postponed to February 3.

Savings books will automatically renew for the next term between Saturday and February 2. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Banks step up capital mobilisation policies

According to statistics, 7 banks, including Agribank, Bac A Bank, NCB, MBV, Eximbank, KienLongBank and VietBank, have so far this year increased mobilisation interest rates to attract idle cash flow from the population.
Economy

PM Chính visits Vietnamese-invested trade centres in Czech Republic

At the complex, a Vietnamese language centre has been maintained for 22 years, teaching Vietnamese for thousands of children of Vietnamese families in the Czech Republic, based on textbooks from the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam and compiled by teachers here. Currently, there are four classes held on weekends.
Economy

Pepper prices expected to keep rising

The IPC forecasts that global pepper production in 2025 will continue to decline, due in part to the lower economic efficiency of pepper compared to other crops, leading many farmers to no longer choose pepper as a primary crop.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom