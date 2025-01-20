Việt Nam to become competitive player in global financial market: Minister

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam, an emerging financial centre, is seizing a “golden opportunity” to become a competitive player in the international financial arena with progressive legal frameworks and standout initiatives, according to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng.

Developing regional and international financial centres has been identified as a key institutional breakthrough by the Party, State, National Assembly and Government to bolster growth in tandem with economic restructuring to improve productivity and competitive edge, helping propel the country into a new era – that of the nation’s rise.

While the concept is not new globally, it is unprecedented and challenging for Việt Nam, he said, stressing great opportunities will come with formidable challenges.

Dũng’s ministry has unveiled plans to establish two financial centres, one at the international level in HCM City and one at the regional level in Đà Nẵng City.

The HCM City centre will be located in District 1 and Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area, while Đà Nẵng's financial district will comprise a six-hectare core zone, expandable to a 62-hectare financial quarter within the Đà Nẵng Industrial Park, plus a 9.7ha financial technology centre.

Within these designated geographical zones, special mechanisms and policies will be implemented to attract financial institutions, including banks, investment funds and financial service companies. Trading platforms for securities, currencies and commodities will be established under the centres, with a priority on developing emerging financial sectors such as fintech in alignment with international practices.

According to the minister, the successful development of the centres will play a crucial role in connecting Việt Nam with global financial markets while attracting foreign financial institutions, thus creating new investment resources and leveraging existing ones. At the same time, it will provide high-quality financial services to meet the needs of both domestic and international businesses.

The initiative would create a qualitative leap forward in developing Việt Nam’s financial market in a healthy and efficient way and bolstering the economic transformation, he said.

Dũng noted that the project would help Việt Nam integrate deeper into global value chains, enhance the country’s role, prestige and influence in the international arena, and establish its reputation as a dynamic and sustainable economy globally, thus strengthening national defence and security, particularly in the financial sector.

The ministry had proposed a hybrid approach to developing the centres, selectively incorporating successful elements from global financial centres while aligning them to Việt Nam's specific context.

Outlining key measures for 2025, Dũng said that ministries, sectors and agencies should join hands with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and localities to complete a draft National Assembly resolution on the development of the centres quickly.

He called for immediate preparation of infrastructure, human resources, institutional frameworks and the business environment while stressing the importance of attracting strategic investors and financial institutions to these centres.

International partners were being sought to provide expertise and support in developing and operating the facilities, including policy recommendations and resources mobilisation, the minister added.

He expressed his hope that the financial centres in HCM City and Đà Nẵng would not only symbolise Việt Nam's prosperity but also contribute positively to the stability and development of the global financial system. — VNS