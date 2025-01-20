BAF Vietnam acquires two livestock companies in Bình Phước Province

HÀ NỘI — In a strategic move to expand its presence in the agricultural sector, BAF Vietnam Agriculture JSC has recently announced its acquisition of two livestock companies located in Lộc Ninh District, Bình Phước Province.

The company has disclosed its acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Minh Phát Livestock Co., Ltd.

Established in June 2022, Minh Phát increased its charter capital to VNĐ60 billion (US$2.3 million) on December 20, 2024.

BAF Vietnam has also acquired a 60 per cent stake in Nhất Quyết Livestock Co. Ltd., another entity established in April 2022.

As of January 3, this company increased its charter capital to VNĐ60 billion.

This recent surge in acquisitions by BAF Vietnam underscores its commitment to expansion within the livestock industry. From October 2024 to date, the company has completed mergers and acquisitions with a total of 11 companies.

Aside from the two most recent acquisitions, BAF Vietnam has also announced the acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in Hòa Phát Bốn Livestock, a 99.99 per cent stake in Tuyết Hoa Đắk Lắk Livestock, a 95 per cent stake in Khuyên Nam Tiến High-Tech Livestock and a 99.99 per cent stake in NPH Thanh Xuân Clean Agriculture Development JSC.

In October 2024, BAF Vietnam acquired a 49 per cent stake in livestock enterprises in Quảng Trị, including Thành Sen HT - QT JSC, Hoàng Kim HT - QT JSC, Hoàng Kim QT JSC, Việt Thái HT JSC and Toàn Thắng HT JSC.

All of these companies are based in Đông Hà City, Quảng Trị Province, and were established in 2021. — VNS