HCM City assures Tết goods supply more than sufficient

HCM CITY — Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng led a delegation to HCM City on January 13 to discuss the supply of consumer goods for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết), which falls on January 29.

Nguyễn Nguyên Phương, deputy director of the city Department of Industry and Trade, told the meeting that 48 businesses had signed up to supply essential goods and foods at fixed prices under the annual price stabilisation programme.

These goods were expected to meet 25-43 per cent of market demand, he said.

Businesses have earmarked VNĐ22 trillion (US$865.9 million) to stockpile goods for Tết, including VNĐ8 trillion ($314.9 million) for foods and groceries, he said.

They also have plans in place to increase supply and organise mobile trading points to prevent any possible shortage during the festival, he said.

He said businesses and distributors propose to run promotions and offer discounts on essential items such as poultry eggs, pork, beverages, cakes, candies, jams, and clothing to help reduce costs for consumers.

Supermarkets and convenience stores are increasing manpower and extending operating hours to better serve customers during the peak shopping season, he said.

Most retail chains plan to remain open almost throughout the holidays to prevent pre-Tết shopping and stockpiling by consumers, only closing on Lunar New Year.

Some convenience store chains such as Family Mart, GS25 and Kingfood Mart, will not close at all.

Besides ensuring supply and controlling prices, the city has also intensified inspection of goods quality, Phương said.

Reporting to the visiting delegation, representatives from wholesale markets, supermarkets and enterprises promised supply would be abundant and prices steady.

Businesses assured that there were no concerns about shortages and they had even made plans to handle surpluses.

But they raised concerns about severe traffic congestion, especially after penalties for traffic violations were recently made severe, causing difficulties for goods transportation and delivery to customers.

Lê Trường Sơn, deputy general director of Saigon Co.op, said the retailer has stockpiled more than 12,000 tonnes of essential goods, ensuring abundant supply and at stable prices before, during and after Tết.

But the current traffic problems make the transportation of goods, especially fresh goods, difficult. This may lead to a temporary shortage of goods, he said.

He, as well as other businesses, sugggested that relevant agencies take measures to address the problem.

Bùi Tá Hoàng Vũ, the department’s director, said demand for goods has picked up in recent days.

The volume of goods coming into wholesale markets has increased to 12,000-13,000 tonnes per night and is expected to increase to 15,000 tonnes next week, he said.

Nguyễn Đức Toàn, commercial director at the MM Mega Market, said goods supply at the MM system has increased by 100-150 per cent from a week ago.

The number of customers shopping at MM’s stores has increased by 20 per cent compared to the same period last year, he said, adding that its online sales have also surged sharply.

Thắng hailed HCM City as a model for ensuring availability of price-stabilised goods for Tết.

Referring to the transport difficulties, she said it is a recurring challenge during Tết but admitted it could be severe this year.

She urged the city to adopt flexible coordination measures, and said businesses could optimise transportation by selling and delivering goods through trade unions.

She emphasised the need to prevent the mushrooming of impromptu shops around wholesale markets to improve traffic flow, ensure food safety and promote fair competition.

In case of localised supply shortages due to transportation issues, it is vital to inform the public about it to prevent profiteering and price gouging, she added. — VNS