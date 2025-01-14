Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Nearly 3 million tonnes of coal to be exacted to meet January demand surge

January 14, 2025 - 22:35
The demand for coal is projected to rise sharply this month, particularly for power plants, given lower rainfall and increased production to prepare for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration.
Raw coal is delivered to the Vàng Danh coal sorting plant in Quảng Ninh province. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH — The demand for coal is projected to rise sharply this month, particularly for power plants, given lower rainfall and increased production to prepare for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration.

The promotion of electricity generation during the month also offers an opportunity for the coal industry to boost production and maximise supply to meet market consumption needs.

The Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) said it has developed a production plan for January and the first quarter with ambitious targets. In January, it aims to produce 2.9 million tonnes of raw coal and import approximately 1.3 million tonnes.

The total expected coal consumption for the first month is 4.3 million tonnes, of which 3.7 million tonnes will be supplied for power plants. Meanwhile, 42,000 tonnes are set to be provided for cement factories, 185,000 tonnes for fertiliser and chemical plants, and 331,000 tonnes for others.

Coal exports are set to hit around 27,500 tonnes, according to Vinacomin. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Greening the financial market

Given the global greener trend, there is an urgent need for Việt Nam to develop a green financial market to attract global investment and boost exports. However, challenges are seen in accessing funds for environmental projects due to inadequate legal frameworks. Watch the video to hear from experts about the development progress of the Vietnamese green financial market.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom