Dabaco reports nearly 3,000% profit increase last year

HÀ NỘI — Dabaco Group, a company that originated as a small state-owned enterprise, witnessed a surge of nearly 3,000 per cent in profits in 2024.

Recent assessments by the Board of Directors of Dabaco Group highlighted the company's robust performance in 2024 despite facing numerous challenges.

Key among these achievements was the successful launch and operation of new projects, notably the Dabaco Thanh Hóa high-tech livestock farm, renowned for its superior breeding quality and high reproductive productivity.

The company has maintained remarkably low pig farming costs, estimated at around VNĐ48,000 - 50,000 per kg (US$1.89 - 1.97), positioning it as one of the most cost-effective producers in the industry.

It has also made significant strides with approved projects such as the vegetable oil plant (phase 2) with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, the H2 route, and the successful construction and certification of GMP-WHO Good Manufacturing Practice for the Dabavet Vaccine Plant.

A preliminary evaluation of the conglomerate's business operations revealed a consolidated profit before tax of VNĐ857 billion, while its profit after tax is expected to exceed the planned target by 5.5 per cent.

In 2024, Dabeco aimed for a profit after tax of nearly VNĐ730 billion, an impressive 29-fold increase over the results of 2023.

By surpassing the target by 5.5 per cent, the estimated profit after tax for the company in 2024 is VNĐ770 billion, reflecting a remarkable 2,980 per cent surge compared to the previous year.

This substantial growth trajectory underscores the company's evolution from its modest beginnings in 1966 to its current status as a diversified conglomerate operating across multiple industries.

Transitioning into a joint-stock company in 2005 marked a pivotal moment for Dabaco Group. Today, the conglomerate operates in various sectors, with a primary focus on livestock feed production, livestock and poultry breeding, and food processing.

Additionally, the company has ventured into infrastructure development, industrial park construction, urban area development, and real estate business.

Now, Dabaco stands out as one of the earliest brands in the Vietnamese livestock feed market and ranks among the top ten largest livestock feed producers nationwide.

Looking ahead to 2025, Dabaco has set ambitious targets, aiming for a total revenue of nearly VNĐ28.8 trillion, a profit before tax of over VNĐ1.1 trillion and a profit after tax of VNĐ1 trillion, representing a 30 per cent increase from 2024. — VNS