Brand building key to elevate Vietnamese fruit and vegetable sector: experts

HCM CITY – To increase export turnover and expand the export market for vegetables, flowers and fruits, Việt Nam needs to change its production organisation mindset, prioritise quality over quantity and diversify different varieties, experts said.

Việt Nam has favourable conditions for the production of vegetables, flowers and fruits and is gradually making its mark on the export market. However, to increase the value and build a brand for Vietnamese vegetables, flowers and fruits, a strong transformation from production to trade promotion is needed.

According to Đặng Phúc Nguyên, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, Việt Nam is becoming one of the major production and export centres of vegetables and fruits in the region.

In 2024, Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable exports will reach more than US$7.2 billion, a record number so far, US$1.6 billion higher than in 2023. This leap is opening a new development path for the fruit and vegetable industry on the journey towards export turnover of US$10 billion.

In addition, Việt Nam’s fruit and vegetable exports are also on an impressive growth trajectory. With favourable climate conditions and a diverse range of species, Việt Nam has become a source of high-quality fresh fruit and vegetables for many countries.

In the period 2025-2026, Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable export market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 11 per cent per year.

However, with increasingly strict market requirements, improving the quality and food safety of vegetables and fruits is necessary.

World consumers increasingly prioritise organic food products, produced according to circular economic models and low emissions.

Việt Nam has had many projects and programmes to develop organic agriculture. However, to expand and develop sustainably, there needs to be a synchronous solution from many sides.

Accordingly, the Government needs to have attractive incentive policies. Enterprises must focus on building effective value chains and farmers must be equipped with knowledge and production skills. In addition, universities and research institutes need to develop crop varieties with high productivity, quality and resistance to pests and diseases.

Trade promotion, product introduction and brand promotion also need to be innovated to attract customers effectively.

Regarding trade promotion, the 7th International Exhibition & Conference on Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology (HortEx Vietnam 2025) is set to take place from March 12 to 14 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City.

The special feature of this year's event is that for the first time HortEx Vietnam cooperates with Agritechnica Asia - the world's leading exhibition brand for agricultural machinery and equipment organised by the German Agricultural Association (DLG).

Building on six successful editions, HortEx Vietnam has strengthened its role as Việt Nam’s top B2B platform for fruit, flower and vegetable industries, connecting businesses and helping Vietnamese agricultural products reach global markets.

The 2024 exhibition attracted over 200 exhibitors from 25 countries and territories, including major players such as the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Australia, and welcomed more than 7,000 visitors from 30 nations.

This year’s event is expected to bring together more than 400 exhibitors from 35 countries and territories, expecting to welcome 15,000 trade visitors.

HortEx Vietnam 2025 will offer a range of activities to boost business connections and industry knowledge, including specialised workshops, the Export Forum, Grower Talk sessions and a Floral Design Competition. Dedicated display zones will also highlight international flower suppliers, national agricultural products and advancements in plant breeding.

The event not only provides local businesses with more opportunities to find customers but also fosters trade cooperation and the transfer of advanced technology and techniques with global partners. – VNS