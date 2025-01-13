Market gains on Monday with improved liquidity

HÀ NỘI — The stock market ended two consecutive losing sessions from last week with a slight rebound on Monday. Liquidity improved slightly but remained low, while foreign investors extended their net-selling streak for the fifth consecutive session.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index gained 5.17 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 1,235.65 points. Market breadth was positive, with 178 advancing stocks outnumbering 121 decliners. Trading liquidity slightly increased to approximately VNĐ12.1 trillion (US$475.9 million), with nearly 520 million shares traded.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, also rose by 5.11 points, or 0.4 per cent, to end at 1,298.34 points. Of the VN30 basket, 18 stocks advanced, seven declined and five remained unchanged.

Leading the market’s recovery was the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB), which rose by 1.71 per cent, adding nearly 0.7 points to the VN-Index. The Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) also gained 0.55 per cent, while Hòa Phát Group Joint Stock Company (HPG) increased by 1.37 per cent. The Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) also posted gains of 1.65 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively.

On the downside, Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN) fell by 2.99 per cent, Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB) declined by 1.08 per cent, and the Nova Land Investment Group Corporation (NVL) dropped by 4.33 per cent, limiting the overall market gain.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities commented: “The market rallied past the 1,235-point threshold with a gap up. Liquidity slightly improved compared to the previous session but remains low, indicating limited selling pressure and cautious inflows.”

“Although the market faces resistance around 1,235 points, the current recovery signals could provide momentum for further gains. The market is likely to find support around the 1,230-point zone and continue to challenge the 1,235-point level. Breaking through this resistance could lead to more active trading.”

Investors are advised to observe the market’s performance at support levels and consider short-term opportunities in stocks showing positive momentum or trading near strong support zones. However, caution is warranted in booking short-term profits for stocks that have quickly risen to resistance levels.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index edged up 0.06 per cent to close at 219.62 points, with trading value exceeding VNĐ844 billion and over 52.9 million shares traded.

Foreign investors maintained their selling trend, recording net sales worth more than VNĐ72 billion on HoSE. — VNS