European start-up enters Việt Nam's ride-hailing market

HÀ NỘI — Bolt, an Estonian ride-hailing start-up, plans to enter Việt Nam's market by launching a series of recruitment ads on social media.

In addition to drivers, the company is looking to recruit various support positions, including operators and an experienced customer support team leader in Hồ Chí Minh City.

Similar to other popular ride-hailing applications such as Grab or Be, Bolt expects to provide basic services, including transport, grocery shopping and food delivery.

In addition, the application also deploys a number of other services, such car and two-wheeler rentals and service packages for corporate customers.

Bolt has expanded its operations to Southeast Asia after launching its service in Thailand in 2020, focusing mainly on major cities such as Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

By the end of 2024, Bolt expanded its business to Malaysia, marking an important step in its regional development strategy.

The ride-hailing market in Việt Nam is witnessing fierce competition between domestic and foreign companies.

The country's ride-hailing market value is estimated at US$880 million in 2024 and expected to reach $21.6 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.5 per cent, according to a recent report by India-based market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

With Việt Nam's rapidly growing urban population combined with the lack of public transportation options, and increasing traffic congestion, the demand for private transport models continues to rise. — VNS