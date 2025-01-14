Việt Nam, US cooperate in developing sustainable industry toward net-zero

HCM CITY — A workshop themed US-Vietnam Getting to Net-Zero: Roadmap to Sustainable Industrial Development was held in HCM City on January 14 by the US Commercial Service in the city, in partnership with the International Financial Centre (IFC) and Saigon Tel.

Susan Burns, US Consul General in the city, said that Việt Nam has emerged as one of the leading manufacturing hubs in Southeast Asia, attracting foreign investors thanks to its policies focused on building an export-oriented economy.

Việt Nam's logistics sector is continuously developing. However, Việt Nam is also one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. The country has set ambitious targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, but the industrial manufacturing sector remains a significant source of emissions, she stressed.

According to the Consul General, achieving climate change mitigation and carbon emissions reduction goals requires cutting carbon emissions from the industrial sector. Furthermore, international market demands and trade agreements are increasingly pushing for green certifications to minimise the environmental impact of supply chains. In light of these factors, Việt Nam needs to seek solutions to meet the growing energy demand and address other environmental factors in key industrial sectors.

To support Việt Nam in its pursuit of the net-zero goal, the US can introduce resources from both its public and private sectors, share initiatives on energy efficiency, water management, and technological processes, she stated, adding that through these solutions, Việt Nam's industrial sector can use fewer resources to produce the same output of goods while simultaneously measuring and managing carbon emissions, improving market opportunities, and enhancing its competitiveness.

Pham Minh Hung, Deputy Director of the Department of Industrial and Services Economy under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, said that the development of science and technology, digital transformation, and the dual transition across all aspects of the economy, coupled with the intensifying competition among nations to attract investment, present both opportunities and challenges for Việt Nam to achieve breakthrough development, especially in attracting investment and integrating into the value chains of emerging industries such as green energy and semiconductor.

Developing sustainable industries and building green industrial zones are not only economic development goals but also commitments to the future of the next generations. With the aim of becoming a regional leader in sustainable industrial development, Việt Nam aspires to continue receiving support from the business community, investors, and partners in providing resources and solutions to optimise resources, and promote cleaner production in order to reduce the carbon footprint, and meet the demands for rapid, sustainable, and environmentally friendly development, emphasised Hung.

Assistant Secretary at the US Department of Commerce Arun Venkataraman said that the US and Việt Nam play a crucial role in driving the energy transition in the Pacific region.

Noting that Việt Nam currently has only seven out of over 400 industrial zones designated as eco-industrial parks and more than 500 green-certified buildings, he said that this highlights significant potential for the country to advance energy transition and green production.

With their expertise and resources, US businesses can offer numerous technological solutions to support Việt Nam in developing a low-emission industrial sector for a cleaner, more sustainable environment, contributing to the achievement of its net-zero goal by 2050, he added.

Harry Hughes, Vice President of Strategic Board at SaigonTel - one of the leading enterprises in the field of telecommunications, IT and communications in Việt Nam, proposed the Vietnamese Government continue improving policies and mechanisms to facilitate green and renewable energy transition and distribution.

At the local level, efforts should focus on developing the infrastructure for eco-industrial parks to attract green investment flows, he stated, advising the business community to prioritise adopting low-emission solutions and technologies, and integrating circular economy principles into production, business, and trade. — VNS