Home Economy

PM receives delegation of leading Dutch businesses

March 19, 2024 - 23:22
PM Chính emphasised that Việt Nam will create favourable conditions for the business community, including Dutch corporations and businesses, to invest successfully, sustainably, and long-term in Việt Nam
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives a Dutch business delegation in Hanoi on March 19. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính on March 19 emphasised that Việt Nam will create favourable conditions for the business community, including Dutch corporations and businesses, to invest successfully, sustainably, and long-term in Việt Nam when he received a Dutch business delegation led by Ingrid Thijssen, chair of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW) in Hà Nội

Welcoming the delegation, PM Chính said that their visit to Việt Nam this time is an activity in implementing the results achieved during the visit of the Prime Minister of Vietnam to the Netherlands at the end of 2022 and the visit of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands to Vietnam at the end of 2023.

The PM highlighted that the Netherlands has become the biggest European investor and the second-largest European trade partner and export market of Việt Nam . He hailed the practical programmes that the Netherlands has implemented to support Việt Nam in socio-economic development, poverty reduction, education and training, healthcare, climate change responses, and COVID-19 prevention and control.

PM Chính said that he highly appreciated the business activities of Dutch enterprises in Việt Nam in the past time which contributed to Việt Nam's economic development and Vietnam - Netherlands relations.

He affirmed that Việt Nam is always open, sincere, and willing to listen to the concerns and opinions of the foreign business community, including Dutch businesses.

Informing the guests about Việt Nam 's development priorities, the PM said that Việt Nam and the Netherlands still have many potentials and strengths that can complement and support each other. Therefore, he called on Dutch corporations and businesses to effectively take advantage of the opportunities of the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and strive to increase bilateral trade to $15 billion.

He hoped that Dutch businesses will connect with Vietnamese businesses in fields where the Netherlands has strengths and Việt Nam has needs such as high-tech agriculture, new energy, renewable energy, semiconductor chips, climate change adaptation, shipbuilding services, seaports, shipbuilding technology, and logistics.

Chính also asked Dutch businesses to make recommendations to Việt Nam regarding how to improve the business investment environment, institutions, mechanisms, and policies to encourage businesses to apply sustainable business models, develop emerging industries, and develop a digital economy, green and circular economy, and high-quality human resources training.

The Dutch business executives requested the Vietnamese Government to continue to improving policies on taxes, visas, and administrative procedures. — VNS

They asked for specific contact points to receive support, transfer technology, and promote cooperation in the fields of shipbuilding, seaports, semiconductors, renewable energy, environmental protection, climate change response, and materials supply to Vietnam’s project on building 1 million social housing.

The businesses also hoped the Government to direct Vietnamese businesses, especially in the agricultural and food sectors, to improve product quality and implement commitments to green, clean, safe, and sustainable development. They want to purchase directly from farmers so that Vietnamese agricultural products have more opportunities to enter the Netherlands./.

