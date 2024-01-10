Standard Chartered forecasts Việt Nam 2024 GDP growth at 6.7%

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank expects Việt Nam to have a robust GDP growth of 6.7 per cent in 2024 (6.2 per cent and 6.9 per cent in the first half and second half of the year respectively).

The forecast is highlighted in the bank’s recently published global research report on Việt Nam titled “Việt Nam – stronger but not easier”.

“Việt Nam continues to offer a promising medium-term outlook. To maintain rapid growth and competitiveness, Việt Nam needs to upgrade infrastructure and prepare to lower carbon emissions,” said Tim Leelahaphan, Economist for Thailand and Việt Nam, Standard Chartered.

According to Standard Chartered’s economist, retail sales and industrial production have stayed robust despite the recent moderation. Exports and imports are starting to recover, though electronics-related trade remains tentative. The FDI recovery remains lacklustre; a stronger recovery in FDI flow would require faster GDP growth. Headwinds to global trade pose a key risk.

Given re-emerging inflation concerns, inflation is anticipated to pick up to 5.5 per cent in 2024 from 3.3 per cent in 2023. Standard Chartered Bank forecasts monetary loosening has likely ended, given Việt Nam’s economic recovery starting to gain momentum. The bank expects rates to stay on hold despite a possibility of another rate cut. Refinancing rate is expected to stay on hold at 4.5 per cent until end-Q3-2024, before a 50bps hike in Q4.

“We expect the central bank to strike a delicate policy balance between supporting the economy recovery and combating rising inflation and currency weakness. Inflation and a wide income-spending gap may result in a search-for-yield behaviour and financial instability risks,” Tim said.

He believes the Vietnamese đồng continues to face headwinds, with a mild VND appreciation, targeting 24,000 by end-2024. Forex reserves are forecasted to be rebuilt when US dollar strength abates. — VNS