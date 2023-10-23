Foreign investors net sold for six consecutive months

HÀ NỘI Foreign investors' net selling was VNĐ4.6 trillion in September, the sixth consecutive month of net selling by foreign investors on the Vietnamese stock market, according to the State Securities Commission (SSC).

In the first nine months of 2023, foreign investors net sold VNĐ11.46 trillion.

By the end of September 2023, the Vietnamese stock market had 2,237 products of stocks, bonds, ETFs, fund certificates and CW, down 0.89 per cent compared to August but up 3.47 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Among them, there are 394 stock codes listed on HOSE, down six codes compared to September 2022; 330 codes on HNX, down 11 codes. Meanwhile, the number of codes on UPCoM increased from 857 to 859 codes. Compared to last year, the number of bonds, ETFs, fund certificates, and CW increased by 40 products.

Current market capitalisation reached nearly VNĐ7.97 quadrillion; down 3.27 per cent over the previous month, but up 14.32 per cent over the same period last year. Of which, HOSE has a capitalisation of more than VNĐ4.62 quadrillion; HNX VNĐ310.7 trillion, UPCoM more than VNĐ1.07 quadrillion. The remaining are government bonds and corporate bonds of VNĐ1.96 quadrillion.

Currently, the number of investor accounts is 7.8 million; up by 2.26 per cent over the previous month and by 13.43 per cent over the same period last year. Of these, domestic investors account for 7.8 million accounts (individual accounts over 7.76 million; institutional accounts over 15,700 accounts); foreign investors have 44,700 accounts (40,200 individuals and 4,506 institutional accounts).

Domestic individual investors currently account for 99.2 per cent of accounts.

Regarding institutional investors, by the end of August 2023, there were 104 investment funds with total net assets (NAV) of VNĐ75.09 trillion, up by 28 funds compared to the same period last year but down by VNĐ9.1 trillion in net assets. VNS