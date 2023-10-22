NA leader inaugurates coffee processing factory, visits growing areas in Sơn La

SƠN LA — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Saturday cut the ribbon to inaugurate a VNĐ260 billion (US$10.59 million) coffee processing factory in Mai Sơn District, Sơn La Province, which is expected to help boost the growth of the coffee industry in the northern mountainous province.

The event was part of activities held within the first Sơn La Coffee Festival themed Arabica, Sơn La coffee - Taste of Northwestern Region.

Run by Sơn La Coffee Processing JSC, the factory - the biggest of its kind in the northwest - has a capacity of 50,000 tonnes of fresh coffee berries, equivalent to 12,500 tonnes of coffee beans per year, with wastewater and solid waste treatment systems.

The facility is expected to help solve existing problems in coffee development in Sơn La, contributing to boosting the locality's industrial production and export revenue, creating more jobs and increasing incomes for local labourers, and promoting the local socio-economic development, said Lò Minh Hùng, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Sơn La Party Committee.



At the same time, it is hoped to facilitate the linkage and cooperation between coffee farmers, businesses and cooperatives in Sơn La, creating a sustainable coffee production and sale chain in Sơn La and the northwestern mountainous region as a whole, bringing more benefits to local farmers, he said.

The same day, the NA leader and his entourage visited Arabica coffee farms in Hoàng Văn Thụ village in Sơn La City, where he talked to local farmers on the cultivation and harvesting process of coffee and attended a coffee harvesting competition in the village.

On the occasion, the top legislator also presented gifts to policy beneficiaries and revolution contributors in the village. — VNS