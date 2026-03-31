Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Long-range counterstrike missiles become operational at 2 Japan GSDF bases

March 31, 2026 - 11:13
Photo taken on March 17, shows a launcher for an upgraded Type 12 land-to-ship guided missile on display at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Camp Kengun in Kumamoto Prefecture. — KYODO/VNA Photo

TOKYO — Japan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that long-range missiles with counterstrike capabilities have been brought into service at two Ground Self-Defence Force bases in the country.

The deployment of the missiles at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and Camp Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, marks a shift from the country's exclusively defence-oriented policy under its war-renouncing Constitution.

While the ministry maintains the systems are essential for strengthening deterrence amid changes in the regional security environment, residents are concerned that the deployment sites could become targets in the event of a conflict.

According to the ministry, Camp Kengun has been equipped with a ground-launched version of the upgraded Type 12 land-to-ship guided missile that can fly about 1,000km and reach parts of the continental coastline from the Kyushu region.

Meanwhile, a training unit at Camp Fuji has been equipped with hyper velocity gliding projectiles for the defence of remote islands. Operational methods will be studied there, with plans to deploy the missiles in fiscal 2026 to Camp Kamifurano in Hokkaido and Camp Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture in the Kyushu region.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the currently deployed model has a range of several hundred kilometers, with the ministry working to upgrade it to around 2,000km.

The possession of counterstrike capabilities was formally spelled out in three revised security documents in 2022 under then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government.

The ministry plans to continue deploying long-range missiles to equip various units with strike capabilities. On Friday, the Maritime Self-Defence Force's Aegis-equipped Chokai destroyer acquired the capability to launch U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The MSDF destroyer Teruzuki, based in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo, and F-2 fighter jets at the Air Self-Defence Force's Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki Prefecture are also scheduled to be equipped with Type 12 missiles. Deliveries have also begun for long-range Joint Strike Missiles to be loaded on F-35A stealth fighter jets. — KYODO

see also

More on this story

World

Cambodia introduces energy-saving measures amid Middle East conflict

Despite these challenges, the government noted that Cambodia’s fuel and electricity supply remains stable, supporting economic activities and public service delivery, based on assessments conducted with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Electricité du Cambodge (EDC), and fuel import companies.
World

Laos promotes use of nuclear technology to support sustainable development

Under the newly signed framework, cooperation for 2026–2033 will focus on technical and professional support in radiation and nuclear-related fields, including human resource development, enhanced radiation safety capacity, and applications across industry, energy, agriculture, nutrition, water resources, environmental protection, education, research, and international integration.
World

Thailand considers cutting visa-free stay to 30 days

The Thai foreign ministry’s visa committee had concluded that a 60-day stay may be longer than necessary for most travellers and could create loopholes for people seeking to remain in Thailand without the appropriate visa.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom