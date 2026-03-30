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India sends 38,000 MT fuel to Sri Lanka

March 30, 2026 - 09:36
Sri Lanka is heavily dependent on energy supplies from West Asia and the conflict has significantly affected its energy flow.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (left) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for India’s swift support. — Photo The Statesman/ANN

NEW DELHI — Amid the global energy crisis due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, India has supplied Sri Lanka with 38,000 MT of fuel.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar for India’s swift support.

“Spoke with PM Narendra Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM S Jaishankar for his close coordination,” Dissanayake wrote.

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz shipping route in response to the US and Israeli attacks, triggering a global energy crisis.

Sri Lanka is heavily dependent on energy supplies from West Asia and the conflict has significantly affected its energy flow.

India’s own supplies of energy products have also been disrupted even as Iran has reportedly said that it will allow Indian cargo vessels to sail through the chokepoint waterway.

India’s decision to supply fuel to Sri Lanka came days after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Dissanayake.

During their conversation, the two leaders reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security.

Apart from Sri Lanka, India has also received similar requests from several other neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh and Maldives. — THE STATESMAN/ANN

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