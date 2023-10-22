Coc au vin with button mushroom, potato purée, and French beans

|Sous chef Kim Sang from Mai House Saigon Hotel
Indulge in the delightful flavours of Coc au vin, a dish crafted with care by sous chef Kim Sang at C'est La Vie Restaurant.
This exquisite creation features tender chicken, succulent button mushrooms, velvety potato purée, and French beans.
Ingredients:
- Chicken thighs: 250g
- Potato purée: 150g
- Baby carrot: 100g
- Button mushroom: 100g
- Bacon cut cube: 100g
- Green pea: 200g
- Onion: 100g
Chicken thigh seasoning:
- Salt & pepper: 3g
- Olive oil: 10ml
- Fresh thyme: 3g
- Red wine: 300ml
- Garlic: 5g
- Put the chicken thigh in a bowl, and add salt, pepper, thyme, and garlic. Mix well.
- Pan-sear the chicken until golden brown, then set aside.
- Place the chicken in a bag, add olive oil, fresh thyme, and garlic, then vacuum seal them together.
- Slow-cook the chicken bag at 65 degrees Celsius for 1.5 hours.
- Cut the bag open, remove the chicken, and set aside, keeping the chicken jus.
|Coc au vin
Preparation:
- In a pan, add the bacon and stir-fry until golden brown. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, add the chicken jus, chicken, carrot, and button mushroom. Cook over low heat until the chicken is tender.
- Sauté the onion, green pea, and bacon, then add seasoning to taste.
- Put the potato purée on the plate, scoop the chicken portion, and add sautéed green peas on top. Decorate with flowers.
You can enjoy this dish at C’est La Vie Restaurant, Mai House Saigon Hotel, 157 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa Street, Võ Thị Sáu Ward, District 3, HCM City, Tel: (028) 7303 9000. — VNS