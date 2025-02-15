Politics & Law
Home Society

Hà Nội looks for investors for Pearl Theatre project worth $500 million

February 15, 2025 - 06:00
According to the bidding announcement, the first three quarters of 2025 will be the preparation period, while from the third quarter of this year until the first quarter of 2029 is when investors will implement the project.
Perspective of Pearl Theatre by the West Lake. — Photo courtesy of Tây Hồ District People's Committee

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is looking for investors for the Pearl Theatre and Cultural and Arts Park project with a capital of US$500 million in Quảng An Ward, Tây Hồ District.

The project is set to be located on Quảng An Peninsula. The east and southeast of the project border Đặng Thai Mai Street, the west closes to the West Lake, the northwest borders the existing residential area and the north borders the planned road connecting Đặng Thai Mai and Quảng Bá.

The land covers more than 191,240sq.m, including about 182,000sq.m for the theatre and the park, with the remaining for parking spaces and roads.

The project has a total estimated investment capital of over VNĐ12.7 trillion (about $500 million).

According to the bidding announcement, the first three quarters of 2025 are the preparation period. From the third quarter of this year until the first quarter of 2029 will be when investors implement the project.

In the second and third quarters of 2029, investors must have completed construction, with the Pearl Theatre itself being built first.

Once completed the theatre located next to stunning the West Lake, is expected to be a highlight of the Quảng An Peninsula.

According to the plan that was put out for public consultation in 2022, the theatre is designed to float on the surface of Đầm Trị Lake by the world-famous Italian architect Renzo Piano. He is the author of iconic projects including the Georges Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Shard in London.

The consulting unit said that Renzo Piano proposed the theatre's architectural idea with a shape reminiscent of the waves on the surface of West Lake. According to architectural plans the dome, will reflect the lake at dawn and dusk, by way of a pearl effect surface which will refract the water patterns. VNS

Hanoi to have a world-class opera house by West Lake

Following the 1/500 scale detailed planning project for the central axis of Quang An Peninsula, the Hanoi Opera Theatre designed by the world-renowned architect Renzo Piano, is set to become a landmark project that elevates the capital’s standing on the global stage.
Society

Proposal would allow businesses to operate on West Lake

Hà Nội People's Committee's proposal for the management of the West Lake, made public on Wednesday, mentions 12 types of activities, including the transportation of passengers by international and domestic travel agencies, kayaking, traditional boat rowing, and windsurfing.

Society

France helps Việt Nam train scientific research personnel

Professor and Academician Châu Văn Minh, President of the VAST appreciated France's active support over the past year in training and ensuring the quality of human resources at the institute, saying that the institute has engaged in extensive international cooperation in oceanographic research.
Society

Police bust international fraud ring, arresting 56 suspects

According to investigators, between late 2023 and early 2024, several Vietnamese citizens traveled to the Philippines to work for a scam organisation led by Chinese nationals based in Manila. The group operated professional fraud offices, structured with managers, team leaders, employees, and technical support units. To evade law enforcement forces, they frequently changed locations and residences.

