Two climate change adaptation projects worth $12-million launched in Thừa Thiên-Huế

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — The People's Committee of Thừa Thiên-Huế, in collaboration with the Luxembourg Development Cooperation Agency, on December 19 launched two climate adaptation projects with a combined budget of US$12 million.

These projects aim to enhance climate resilience of local authorities and residents while improving access to inclusive finance, marking a key milestone in the province’s sustainable development journey.

The first project on climate change adaptation and resilience in Thừa Thiên-Huế Province (VIE/301), will be implemented from 2025 to 2029 with a total budget of $10 million. It is co-funded by the Green Climate Fund, the Government of Luxembourg, Luxembourg’s Ministry of Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development, and the Government of Việt Nam.

Its main objectives include establishing an effective early warning system for residents and local authorities, integrating climate adaptation into local development plans, restoring coastal forests, enhancing sustainable value chains, and expanding access to inclusive finance.

The second project, known as VIE/039, will run from 2025 to 2026 with a budget of EUR2 million (over $2 million). Jointly funded by the Governments of Luxembourg and Việt Nam, this project focuses on advancing climate-smart agriculture, improving financial access for smallholder farmers and small businesses, particularly women and vulnerable groups, enhancing market access, and fostering public-private partnerships. In collaboration with the Việt Nam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, the project aims to strengthen capacity in climate-smart agricultural finance and support inclusive economic growth.

The two projects are strategically interconnected to maximise their impacts. Climate information services, ecosystem restoration, biodiversity enhancement, and agricultural environment improvements under VIE/301 will inform and be integrated into sustainable farming and resilient business models developed under VIE/039.

These initiatives are expected to create significant investment opportunities in the central province, tackle pressing climate challenges, and empower smallholder farmers, especially women, by strengthening resilience and improving livelihoods for local communities. — VNS