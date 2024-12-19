National fund supports 118,000 children in 2024

HÀ NỘI — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân has emphasised that the protection, care, and education of children have always been the priorities of the Party, State, families, schools, and society, as evident through the continuous consolidation of laws and policies, and resource allocation and implementation efforts.

Xuân, who is also Chairwoman of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) Sponsorship Council, made the statement at a Thursday meeting with benefactors who have made significant contributions to the fund.

Applauding the NFVC’s achievements in 2024 and the dedication of its donors, she extended heartfelt thanks to benefactors for their invaluable contributions and effective support for disadvantaged children across the nation. She underscored that these efforts align closely with the Party, State, and society’s shared goal of enabling children to develop fully and enjoy their legal rights.

In recent years, the Party and State have prioritised overcoming and mitigating the impact of natural disasters, preventing child abuse and violence, reducing injuries, and creating a safe living environment. These measures aim to facilitate children's all-round development and provide optimal conditions for them fulfill their duties.

However, Vice President Xuân acknowledged that challenges persist, requiring collective efforts from society alongside the Party and State to ensure a brighter future for all children.

She urged relevant agencies to continue timely and effective child-focused initiatives, particularly prioritising children in especially difficult circumstances. Additionally, she called on the NFVC to review and innovate its organisational structure and operations, ensuring sustainability and alignment with modern trends. She stressed the importance of enhancing resource mobilisation and maximising the support from domestic and international donors.

Vice President Xuân also appealed to all-level Party committees, authorities, ministries, central agencies, and society at large to implement Party and State policies and laws concerning children more effectively.

Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung, also Vice Chairman of the NFVC Sponsorship Council, said the NFVC raised over VNĐ116 billion (approximately US$4.5 million) and supported more than 118,000 children in 2024, adding that the fund's accomplishments have substantially contributed to advancing child care and ensuring social welfare.

Over its 32 years of operation, the NFVC has mobilised more than VNĐ7.9 trillion and provided support to over 35 million children in difficult circumstances nationwide, he said. — VNS