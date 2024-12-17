Community builds sustainable future for coastal areas suffering from climate change

HÀ NỘI — As many as 4,966 safe and solid houses were built for more than 25,000 people in areas frequently hit by storms and floods during the past seven years.

These houses not only protect people's lives and property, but also become a model that is integrated into the National Target Programme for Sustainable Poverty Reduction.

They are results of the project 'Improving resilience of vulnerable coastal communities to climate change in Việt Nam', which began in 2017.

With a total budget of US$42 million, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) with matching funds from Việt Nam, the project has brought about clear positive impacts in improving the resilience of coastal communities to the growing challenges of climate change.

The achievements were announced at the project closing ceremony, organised by the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The project has been implemented in seven vulnerable coastal provinces, including Nam Định, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Thanh Hoá, Quảng Bình, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi and Cà Mau.

Its main objective is to protect and support vulnerable communities through integrated solutions such as building safe houses, restoring mangrove forests and strengthening disaster risk information systems.

The project has regenerated 4,028ha of mangrove forests, acting as 'natural shields' to protect communities from high tides and storms, while absorbing more than 1.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, contributing positively to Việt Nam’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It has also supported the development of sustainable livelihood models such as beekeeping in Thanh Hoá Province, helping people increase their income while encouraging the protection of mangrove forests.

In the area of ​​disaster risk management, the project has established early warning systems in 24 high-risk communes and provided training to more than 62,000 officials and residents, nearly 50 per cent of whom are women.

The programmes have contributed to improving the capacity and awareness of communities in responding to disasters, minimising damage in emergency situations.

During the conference, delegates heard real stories from families who had been helped by the programme.

Vũ Tấn Sửu, a resident in Đa Lộc Commune, Hậu Lộc District, Thanh Hoá Province, said that thanks to the beekeeping model supported by the project, his family not only had a more stable livelihood through selling the honey, but also understood the importance of protecting mangrove forests.

Similarly, Hoàng Thị Thoàn, 75, lives in Phong Điền District, Thừa Thiên-Huế Province, said that the flood-resistant house supported by the project helped her feel more secure during the storm season, bringing stability and hope to her life.

Also at the conference, Nguyễn Văn Tiến, Deputy Director of the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control and also Project Director said: “The project is a clear demonstration of the close coordination between different parties, overcoming many difficulties to achieve encouraging results.”

Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam, said, “As we conclude this project, we are reminded that coastal communities in Việt Nam are facing the increasing impacts of climate change. The project has shown that resilience is not just a goal, but can be achieved through collaboration, innovation and the continued commitment of stakeholders to ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against climate change.”

Lessons learned from the project will be integrated into national programmes such as the Coastal Forest Protection and Development Programme for Climate Change Adaptation.

These initiatives not only ensure sustainability but also expand the scope of support, building stronger coastal communities in the face of future challenges. — VNS