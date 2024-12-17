Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway line to start construction in 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport plans to start the construction of Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway line in 2025 at a cost of around US$8.37 billion.

Lưu Quang Thìn, deputy head of the ministry’s Planning and Investment Department, said the project’s investment preparation time normally lasts about three to four years. However, the Prime Minister requested the project start its construction in 2025, which is a huge challenge.

With such a close deadline, the department has requested the railway project management board submit the pre-feasibility study report to the Ministry of Transport in December 2024 to collect feedback from agencies.

The appraisal of the pre-feasibility study report must be completed before February 28, 2025. The project will be submitted to the National Assembly (NA) before March 31, 2025 with expected approval to be made at the NA session in May.

At the ministry’s regular meeting held recently, the ministry’s Department of Planning and Investment said as of November, the ministry disbursed about VNĐ52.75 trillion, equivalent to 70 per cent of the assigned targets, lower than the 75 per cent rate of last year.

As requested by the Government, the ministry must disburse at least 95 per cent of the capital in 2024, which means about VNĐ23 trillion needs to be allocated in the remaining month of the year.

“This is a huge challenge, requiring efforts and determination of investors, project management boards and close supervision of related agencies,” said Thìn.

He said the Ministry of Transport has developed a public investment plan of over VNĐ89.2 trillion for 2025.

The plan has been made in the context that 2025 is of special importance, the final year to implement the goals of the Resolution of the 13th National Congress, the year to put into operation nearly 1,000km of expressways, as well as to prepare for investment in a number of large-scale projects and urgent progress, he said.

Minister of Transport Trần Hồng Minh said among the projects, the North-South high-speed railway line has a huge workload, asking relevant units to focus on implementing tasks in December 2024 and early 2025.

He also urged for the supervision and completion of Long Thành Airport by December 31, 2025. — VNS