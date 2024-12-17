Central city, World Vision partner up in children protection projects  

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city’s foreign affairs department, in co-operation with World Vision International in Việt Nam, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of children protection and care programmes in two districts of Sơn Trà and Liên Chiểu in 2025-27.

This is a progressive partnership between Đà Nẵng City and the Christian humanitarian organisation in supporting in a series of programmes and projects on children's care and protection, including children with disabilities, over past decades, since World Vision started its first relief in the city in 1992.

Country Director of World Vision International in Việt Nam, Doseba Tua Sinay, said it’s a milestone in the partnership with Đà Nẵng as the organisation began the first project in Hoà Vang district in 1999 as well as Liên Chiểu and Sơn Trà districts in 2014.

Vice Director of Đà Nẵng City’s foreign affairs department Nguyễn Thị Thuý Anh highly appreciated the co-operations of the World Vision with two districts of Liên Chiểu and Sơn Trà in the implementation of children care and supports projects.

She said the projects have helped bring happiness and better living conditions to the children with disadvantages, while contributing to social security, protection and care of children in Đà Nẵng City.

Two World Vision International-supported projects with a total fund of US$1.5 million will aim to improve sustainable livelihood for families in improving living conditions for children, protection and engagement of children against violence, calling for joining hands of communities in protecting and caring for children in 2025-27.

The project will also include the improvement of capabilities and rehabilitation for children with autism and intellectual disabilities in 11 wards of the two districts.

Over the past years, World Vision International in Việt Nam supported the city to improve vulnerable children's nutrition and life skills, and youth to find jobs in the first phase (2015-18).

It also completed a long-term development programme (2000-16) in Hoà Vang district, helping more than 100,000 local people, including 15,000 children, to improve their living conditions in terms of health care, nutrition, education, livelihood and capacity building.

The project supported the establishment of 12 core groups of children at 12 schools with 150 children in total, 116 children's clubs with a combined total of nearly 4,000 members.

More than 14,400 children had been helped at school, district and city-level events to give information about online child sexual exploitation and abuse in the past years.

Two consultancy centres were built in the city, providing support for school students who experienced online sexual harassment and abuse, cyberbullying, as well as giving preventive interventions to vulnerable children and young people. — VNS