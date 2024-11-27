Advanced technologies revolutionising senior care, conference hears

HCM CITY — Latest tech trends in senior care, medical home care solutions and technologies for next generation nursing homes were among the key topics discussed at the inaugural “Vietnam Golden Age Care 2024” conference and exhibition held in HCM City on November 27.

Experts at the event highlighted the fact that elderly healthcare poses challenges amid the rapid ageing of populations globally, including in Việt Nam.

They said while life expectancy in Việt Nam has increased, the average time spent living with illness is about a decade. On average, each elderly person suffers from three to five diseases, mostly chronic conditions requiring long-term, sometimes lifelong, treatment, placing considerable pressure on the healthcare system.

Phan Phương Tùng, director of the HCM City Digital Transformation Consulting and Support Center (DXCenter), said citing the population database from the Ministry of Public Security that people aged 60 and older would account for 17 per cent of the population by 2030 and 25 per cent by 2050.

“The elderly population in Việt Nam is rapidly increasing. This is not only a sign of social development but also raises urgent issues regarding healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare policies.”

He said the advancement of technology has opened new opportunities to enhance elderly healthcare, alleviating the burden on both healthcare systems and families.

Dr. Nguyễn Văn Xáng, former director of Khánh Hòa General Hospital and chairman of the board of A Yersin company, said ageing leads to changes in the structures and functioning of the body, often causing psychological issues such as loneliness, anxiety and depression due to the loss of loved ones or changes in the living environment.

“Physical health also declines, with weakened cardiovascular, digestive and immune systems and reduced strength and mobility, which could hinder self-care,” he said.

In recent years, technology has become a game-changer in elderly healthcare, he said.

Many social organisations offer technology classes for seniors, helping them become familiar with smartphones and computers and enabling them to use health-monitoring apps, medication reminders and tools to track vital signs, empowering them to manage their health.

Social media platforms also help seniors stay connected with family and friends, reducing feelings of loneliness and fostering stronger bonds, he added.

In her presentation on technologies for next generation nursing homes, Hồ Thị Hoàng Yến, director of digital medical products at TMA Innovation, said: "The number of nursing homes in Việt Nam is currently too low for the population size. As the population ages, the demand for nursing homes will rise quickly, spurring investment in this sector.

“But Việt Nam still lacks technological solutions for nursing homes.”

Her company has invested in building a comprehensive solution for next-generation nursing homes, featuring residential, semi-residential and outpatient models, enhancing connections between families and communities, she said.

Organised by Quang Trung Software City, DXCenter, Vietnam Digita Technology Alliance, MobiFone Centre region 8, and bacsigiadinh.com, the event also showcased a variety of AI-powered technologies designed to support elderly healthcare.

They included user-friendly home devices and remote health-monitoring tools, smart wearable devices for tracking heart rate, blood pressure, medication schedules, doctor appointments, and nutrition plans, and issuing alerts for any irregularities.

Vương Quang Huỳnh, founder of bacsigiadinh.com, said: "Việt Nam faces rapid population ageing, but specialised elderly care services remain underdeveloped.

“Our goal is to connect service providers, technology innovators and investors to create a robust ecosystem, offering the best services to help seniors enjoy a fulfilling and happy life." — VNS