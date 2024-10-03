17 people charged in second phase of repatriation flight bribery scandal

HÀ NỘI — The Security Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has proposed the prosecution of 17 persons after concluding the second phase of its investigation into a case against officials allegedly involved in corruption surrounding repatriation flights for Vietnamese citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The accused are charged with receiving bribes, giving bribes, abusing positions of power and concealing crimes. These offences occurred in Thái Nguyên and several other provinces and cities.

The investigation agency considers this case an especially serious and complex corruption case involving high-ranking officials, which has drawn significant attention from various leadership levels, sectors and the public.

The actions of the accused violated the lawful functions of State agencies in the protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad, particularly in the context of citizens being stranded during the COVID-19 pandemic (due to various border closure orders) and needing support from authorities.

By allegedly concealing their crimes, their actions are accused of having disrupted judicial processes and eroding public trust in the Party and in State agencies. As a result, authorities are pushing for strict legal action against those involved.

Among the accused, Trần Tùng, former Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Thái Nguyên Province, faces two charges: receiving bribes and abusing positions of power.

Five people are proposed for prosecution for receiving bribes, including Trần Thị Quyên, Director of Sen Vàng Đất Việt Company; Lê Thị Phượng, former Specialist with the Hải Dương Province People’s Committee; Nguyễn Văn Văn, former Deputy Director of Quảng Nam Province’s Department of Health; Lê Ngọc Tường, former Deputy Director of Quảng Nam Province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Nguyễn Mạnh Trường, former specialist at the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam.

Ten people are proposed for prosecution for giving bribes, including Vũ Hồng Quang, former Deputy Head of the Air Transport Department; Trần Thanh Nhã from HCM City; Vũ Hoàng Dũng from Hà Nội; Nguyễn Mạnh Cương, Head of E-commerce at Vietjet Air; Đặng Nhật Đức, Director of Top Agent Japan Co., Ltd.; Bùi Đăng Khoa, Director of World Travel Co., Ltd.; Trương Thị Mỹ Dung, Director of Ánh Sao Thiên Travel Services; Phạm Quốc Thắng, Director of PNR Co., Ltd.; Trần Thị Ngân, Chairwoman of Anna Travel Trading and Services; and Trần Minh Phụng, Director of Gia Huy Travel Services and Construction.

In addition, Nguyễn Xuân Thông, a resident of Hà Nội, is proposed for prosecution for allegedly concealing crimes.

The scandal emerged in early 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic left thousands of Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad. The Vietnamese Government organised repatriation flights, commonly referred to as rescue flights, to bring citizens home.

However, as demand surged and logistical challenges grew, a working group led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the repatriation process with multiple ministries involved.

Several officials and businesses, taking advantage of their roles, allegedly colluded to approve flights in exchange for bribes.

Some wered accused of instructing others to cover up these criminal activities, obstructing the investigation.

In July 2023, at the first-instance trial of the rescue flight case, 54 defendants were convicted of bribery, bribery brokerage and fraud.

Four individuals, including former Consular Department Director Nguyễn Thị Hương Lan, received life sentences.

The appellate trial in December 2023 saw reductions in sentencing for some defendants, but life sentences were upheld for others due to the severity of their actions. — VNS