Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng departs for official visits to Laos, Cambodia

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hà Nội on October 8 for official visits to Laos and Cambodia from October 8-10 at the invitations of Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian PM Hun Manet.

He was accompanied by Politburo members: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phan Văn Giang, and Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung.

The Vietnamese delegation also included Party Central Committee members: Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Thanh, Head of the NA Committee on Cultural and Social Affairs Nguyễn Đắc Vinh, Minister-Chairman of the Prime Minister Office Đặng Xuân Phong, Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn, Minister of Industry and Trade Lê Mạnh Hùng, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh, Minister of Education and Training Hoàng Minh Sơn, Minister of Justice Hoàng Thanh Tùng, Governor of State Bank of Vietnam Phạm Đức Ấn, and other senior officials.

This is PM Hưng’s first official trip to Laos and Cambodia, reaffirming the high importance and priority that the Party, State and Government of Việt Nam attach to relations with the two neighbouring countries. It also helps further deepen the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion” between Việt Nam and Laos and the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

The trip is a concrete step in implementing the foreign policy outlined at the 14th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s strategic resolutions, which give high priority to relations with Laos and Cambodia. A key focus of the trip is to advance the implementation of agreements and commitments reached by senior leaders of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia in recent years, making bilateral ties with the two neighbouring countries increasingly substantive and effective, while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region. VNA/VNS