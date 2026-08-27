Việt Nam sends condolences to China, Nepal over natural disasters

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders have extended their condolences to their Chinese and Nepalese counterparts following flash floods and landslides in border areas between China and Nepal on Wednesday, which caused heavy loss of life and property.

On Thursday, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, President of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Permanent Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú sent messages of condolences to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office Cai Qi.

President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài cabled a message of condolences to Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning.

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm also extended his condolences to Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel. Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and NA President Trần Thanh Mẫn sent their messages of condolences to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal Dol Prasad Aryal, respectively.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also cabled his messages of condolences to Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Nepalese Minister of Foreign Affairs Shishir Khanal.

The intense flash floods have killed more than 270 people and some 1,500 remain missing as search and rescue efforts are underway.

No Vietnamese citizens have so far been reported dead, injured or missing in this catatrosphere, according to the Consular Section of the Vietnamese Embassy in India, Nepal and Bhutan. — VNA/VNS