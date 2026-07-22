Việt Nam calls for deeper, more practical ASEAN–Russia strategic partnership

MANILA — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung has called on ASEAN and Russia to achieve breakthroughs in economic cooperation, expand collaboration in emerging sectors and strengthen people-to-people connections to translate commitments of both sides' leaders into tangible outcomes.

Addressing the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with Russia held on Wednesday as part of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings in the Philippines, Trung described the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of dialogue relations held in Kazan, Russia, in June as an important milestone that reaffirmed the strategic value of ASEAN–Russia relations and injected fresh momentum into bilateral cooperation.

To turn leaders' vision into concrete results, he urged both sides to make breakthroughs in economic cooperation and to raise two-way trade to US$45 billion by 2035.

The minister also urged action on the ASEAN–Russia Joint Declaration on Energy Cooperation, highlighting the need to build strategic fuel storage and reserves, boost liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, and strengthen collaboration in renewable energy, civil nuclear power, and energy-saving technologies.

Highlighting the importance of future-oriented cooperation, Minister Trung proposed expanding collaboration in science, technology and innovation, joint research, startup ecosystems, digital transformation and digital security. He stressed the need to maximise the effectiveness of the ASEAN–Russia ICT Security Dialogue and cooperation between Russia and ASEAN senior officials on digital transformation, including support for implementing the Hanoi Convention against Cybercrime.

In the socio-cultural sphere, he called for stronger people-to-people connectivity through tourism promotion, expanded direct air links and enhanced youth exchanges. He also reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to successfully hosting the second ASEAN-Russia Young Diplomats Meeting in 2027.

On regional and international issues, the Vietnamese minister underscored the importance of upholding international law and the United Nations Charter, promoting dialogue, building trust and resolving disputes through peaceful means. He welcomed Russia's continued constructive role in the region and its support for ASEAN centrality and the bloc's common stances on issues affecting regional peace, security and stability.

Looking ahead to Việt Nam's role as the country coordinating ASEAN-Russia relations for the 2027–30 period, FM Trung affirmed that Việt Nam will work closely with ASEAN member states and Russia to advance the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership more substantively and effectively, delivering practical benefits for the people of both sides while contributing to regional peace, stability and sustainable development.

At the meeting, delegates reviewed progress in the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership following the Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted the significance of the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership for regional peace, stability and cooperation, reaffirming Russia's commitment to implementing agreements reached by leaders at the commemorative summit.

He proposed strengthening dialogue and cooperation in political-security affairs, combating terrorism and transnational crime, cybersecurity, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, energy, food security, fertilisers, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), education, youth exchanges and culture. The Russian sides also expressed its readiness to support ASEAN to strengthen cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

ASEAN foreign ministers welcomed Russia's continued support for ASEAN centrality and its active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus). They also called for greater cooperation in trade, investment, energy, digital transformation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges. — VNA/VNS