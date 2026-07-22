Việt Nam promotes ties with Canada, New Zealand at AMM-59

MANILA — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung on Wednesday met separately with his Canadian and New Zealand counterparts on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-59) and related meetings in Manila, the Philippines, reaffirming Việt Nam's commitment to strengthening bilateral partnerships and enhancing cooperation within the ASEAN framework.

Meeting Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Minister Trung welcomed Canada's enduring commitment to ASEAN and its support for Việt Nam and Việt Nam-led initiatives within the bloc. He reaffirmed that Việt Nam views Canada as an important partner and stands ready to deepen practical cooperation while working towards elevating the Việt Nam–Canada Comprehensive Partnership, reflecting the growing political trust, cooperation potential and shared interests of the two countries.

Referring to the directions set by Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during their July 21 phone talks, Trung called for closer coordination to translate those commitments into action. He proposed expanding delegation exchanges, making full use of existing dialogue mechanisms, and broadening cooperation in trade, investment, defence, security, high-quality workforce development, and coordination at regional and international forums.

Anand congratulated Việt Nam on its development achievements and expressed confidence that the country would continue playing an increasingly important role in regional and global affairs. She reaffirmed Canada's support for ASEAN centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms, describing Việt Nam as a key partner in Canada's engagement with ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific.

The two ministers agreed to work closely to prepare for future high-level visits, accelerate efforts to upgrade bilateral relations, and expand cooperation in sustainable development, energy, aerospace, agriculture, food safety, science and technology, education, training and people-to-people exchanges.

They also pledged to strengthen strategic consultations and coordination at multilateral forums, including ASEAN. Anand welcomed Việt Nam's role as Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2026 and host of APEC 2027, expressing hope that Việt Nam would continue facilitating progress towards a Canada-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement.

Minister Trung also invited Anand to visit Việt Nam at a mutually convenient time.

In meeting with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, both sides welcomed the strong momentum in bilateral relations and the continued expansion of ASEAN–New Zealand cooperation.

Peters commended Việt Nam's proactive and effective role as ASEAN-New Zealand Country Coordinator for 2024-2027, saying it had helped deepen dialogue, strengthen mutual trust and drive more substantive cooperation. He also acknowledged Việt Nam's contribution to upgrading ASEAN-New Zealand relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and shaping its future cooperation agenda.

Trung reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to further serving as a bridge between ASEAN and New Zealand by working closely with both sides to effectively implement the ASEAN–New Zealand Plan of Action for 2026–30, while contributing to translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible, sustainable results.

The two ministers agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, expand trade and investment cooperation, strengthen links between businesses, localities and people, and further consolidate the Việt Nam–New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On regional and international issues, they underscored the importance of ASEAN centrality in the evolving regional architecture, reaffirmed support for ASEAN Community-building and the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, and agreed to continue close coordination on issues of mutual concern. — VNA/VNS