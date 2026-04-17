Hà Nội, Guangxi to expand hi-tech, logistics, people-to-people cooperation

BEIJING — Hà Nội aims to further strengthen cooperation with Guangxi in bilateral exchanges, high-quality human resources development, trade, logistics, tourism, and science–technology, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Communist Party of Việt Nam Committee Trần Đức Thắng said on Friday.

Thắng made the remark during a meeting with Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while accompanying Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm on a state visit to China.

At the meeting, the Hà Nội leader congratulated Guangxi on its recent development achievements and praised the region’s progress in science, technology and innovation.

Both sides noted that cooperation between Hà Nội and Guangxi has remained steady and produced positive results across multiple areas. They highlighted strong complementarities, particularly in hi-tech industry, digital transformation and cross-border innovation networks, especially after new railway links connect Guangxi with Vietnamese localities, including Hà Nội.

Building on a cooperation memorandum signed in 2025, the two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of the agreed initiatives. Hà Nội proposed that Guangxi consider opening a branch of its science, technology and innovation centre in the capital of Việt Nam, pledging full support for its operations.

Thắng also invited Chen and a Guangxi delegation to visit Hà Nội at an early date.

Chen congratulated Việt Nam’s high-level delegation on the success of the state visit to China, saying ties between the two countries have deepened under the guidance of their top leaders, with political trust reaching a new level.

Guangxi is ready to work with Hà Nội to turn that friendship and trust into concrete cooperation projects between the two localities, he affirmed.

The Guangxi leader also pledged to promote cooperation in smart city development, science and technology, cadre training, environmental management and people-to-people exchanges.

He accepted the invitation to visit Hà Nội and expressed his hope for broader future cooperation, helping bring ties between the two localities to greater depth and effectiveness while serving as a bright spot in the overall Việt Nam–China relations. — VNA/VNS