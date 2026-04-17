Việt Nam, Norway forge green strategic partnership to boost sustainable growth

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Norway will step up cooperation in the green and ocean economies, expand collaboration in research and innovation and advance partnerships that deliver tangible, sustainable results in the years ahead.

The objective is set out in the Memorandum of Understanding on Norway-Việt Nam Green Strategic Partnership, signed on Friday morning at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment headquarters in Hà Nội.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Lê Công Thành and Norway’s Ambassador to Việt Nam Hilde Solbakken, with the active support of Việt Nam’s Ambassador to Norway Đinh Nho Hưng and witnessed by the Norwegian State Secretary of Industry, Trade and Fisheries, Ragnhild Sjoner Syrstad.

The signing underscores both countries’ strong commitment to advancing cooperation in green development and the ocean economy.

At talks between the Vietnamese Deputy Minister and the Norwegian State Secretary, both sides agreed that the MoU provides a long-term platform to deepen cooperation between Norway and Việt Nam across both the public and private sectors.

They pledged close coordination to translate the framework into concrete actions, making practical contributions to sustainable growth, environmental protection and long-term prosperity.

The partnership is built on a shared recognition of the urgent need to accelerate the green transition in order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, strengthen climate resilience and ensure sustainable resource management.

Priority areas will include climate and environment, the circular economy, sustainable forestry, aquaculture and fisheries, green maritime solutions and the sustainable ocean economy.

These sectors are expected to enhance food security, generate added value, protect the environment and promote resilient and sustainable economic growth, reflecting Việt Nam’s green growth priorities while leveraging Norway’s global leadership in climate action and ocean governance.

The partnership also affirms the two countries’ shared view that economic development and environmental protection must go hand in hand.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Lê Công Thành said that Việt Nam’s socio-economic development strategy for 2021-30 identifies green growth and the circular economy as top priorities, with the private sector serving as the primary driver.

The ministry will collaborate actively with the Embassy of Norway in Việt Nam and the Embassy of Việt Nam in Norway, work closely with Norwegian partners by sharing experiences and promoting coherent policies that support the green transition across all sectors under the ministry’s mandate, he said.

The MoU on Green Strategic Partnership with Norway reflects Việt Nam’s strong commitment to advancing its green growth agenda and achieving its climate and environmental objectives.

The partnership will support Việt Nam in enhancing policy frameworks, mobilising resources and promoting innovation, while fostering sustainable economic development.

“We expect the Green Strategic Partnership to create new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in areas such as circular economy and sustainable ocean management,” Thành said.

Norwegian State Secretary Ragnhild Sjoner Syrstad said the Green Strategic Partnership marks a milestone in Norway–Việt Nam relations, building on 55 years of close cooperation and reinforcing the two countries’ shared climate and economic commitments.

She underlined that the MoU will also unlock opportunities for business cooperation in blue and green sectors, create jobs and promote sustainable growth.

The signing of this MoU marks a strategic step in strengthening cooperation between Norway and Việt Nam.

"It will enable us to deepen collaboration on supporting Việt Nam’s transition to a low-emissions economy, as well as on environmental priorities such as the circular economy, marine spatial planning and forest conservation," she said.

It provides a strong platform for exchanging views and expertise, both of which are essential to achieving a successful transition to a net-zero society by 2050, she added.

Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken said the Green Strategic Partnership marks a new chapter in the longstanding cooperation between Norway and Việt Nam.

Norway brings extensive experience in climate policy, sustainable ocean industries, renewable energy and green maritime solutions.

“Through this partnership, we aim to work closely with Việt Nam to share knowledge, support innovation and promote sustainable business practices.We see strong potential for Norwegian and Vietnamese companies to collaborate in delivering practical solutions that contribute to both countries’ green transition,” she said. — VNS