Belarus President hosts welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

MINSK — President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday presided over the welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and the high-level Vietnamese delegation at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, on Monday.

President Lukashenko invited General Secretary Lâm to the ceremonial platform. The military band played the national anthems of both countries. The Commander of the Honour Guard saluted the Vietnamese leader and invited him and President Lukashenko to review the honour guard.

Upon reaching the Belarusian national flag, General Secretary Lâm bowed his head in respectful greeting. President Lukashenko introduced Belarusian officials, and General Secretary Lâm introduced the Vietnamese delegation attending the ceremony. The two leaders then proceeded to the place of honour.

The honour guard then staged a military parade to welcome the Vietnamese Party chief and accompanying delegation on their state visit to Belarus.

After the welcome ceremony, General Secretary Lâm and President Lukashenko led their respective high-level delegations in official talks; witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements; and addressed the media to announce the outcomes of their discussions.

Over the past 30 years, since the establishment of diplomatic relations on January 24, 1992, Việt Nam and Belarus have built, nurtured, and developed a traditional friendship and strong cooperation based on trust, equality, and mutual respect, for the benefit of both peoples. This has laid a solid foundation for closer and more dynamic engagement across all areas.

This State visit is expected to create new momentum for strengthening and expanding bilateral ties, setting directions for deepening the already sound relationship, enhancing the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, and establishing new frameworks for more frequent, substantive, and effective collaboration. — VNS