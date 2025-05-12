Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Thai PM to pay official visit to Việt Nam

May 12, 2025 - 14:45
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is leading a high-ranking delegation to the fourth Việt Nam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane last year. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to Việt Nam from May 15–16.

She will co-chair the fourth Việt Nam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting during the visit.

The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, according to the announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Việt Nam and Thailand established diplomatic relations in 1976 and upgraded their ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2019. The two countries have maintained regular mechanisms to promote comprehensive cooperation.

Thailand is Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, with two-way trade last year reaching nearly US$20.2 billion, equivalent to a year-on-year increase of 6.4 per cent.

Thailand’s total registered investment capital in Việt Nam exceeded more than $14 billion by the end of 2024, making it the ninth largest foreign investor in Việt Nam.

Both countries aim to raise bilateral trade turnover to $25 billion by 2025.

Việt Nam and Thailand also coordinate closely at multilateral forums such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations (UN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and regional sub-mechanisms like the Mekong–Lancang Cooperation. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm wraps up official visit to Russia

The visit showed that Việt Nam wants to further strengthen political trust between the two countries, identify orientations to bring the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia to new heights, strengthen the cooperative relationship between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and major political parties in Russia.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom