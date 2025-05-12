Thai PM to pay official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to Việt Nam from May 15–16.

She will co-chair the fourth Việt Nam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting during the visit.

The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, according to the announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Việt Nam and Thailand established diplomatic relations in 1976 and upgraded their ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2019. The two countries have maintained regular mechanisms to promote comprehensive cooperation.

Thailand is Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, with two-way trade last year reaching nearly US$20.2 billion, equivalent to a year-on-year increase of 6.4 per cent.

Thailand’s total registered investment capital in Việt Nam exceeded more than $14 billion by the end of 2024, making it the ninth largest foreign investor in Việt Nam.

Both countries aim to raise bilateral trade turnover to $25 billion by 2025.

Việt Nam and Thailand also coordinate closely at multilateral forums such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations (UN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and regional sub-mechanisms like the Mekong–Lancang Cooperation. — VNA/VNS