Russia hands over research vessel "Professor Gagarinsky" to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The research vessel Professor Gagarinsky was transferred to the Joint Việt Nam – Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre (VRTC) at a ceremony held on May 11 in Vladivostok City, Russia.

Designed for oceanographic research, the vessel is equipped to operate in deep and offshore waters. It is expected to mark a new chapter in marine research, enabling scientists from both countries to explore previously uncharted areas, deepen their understanding of marine ecosystems, biodiversity, and resources, and propose strategies for conservation, restoration, and sustainable use.

The vessel will help the centre modernise and significantly enhance its research capacity and operational efficiency. It allows the centre to take in the initiative in designing research programmes and conducting field surveys at sea. With Professor Gagarinsky, Việt Nam's offshore marine research capabilities are set to be significantly strengthened.

Addressing the handover ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of National Defence, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Russian Government and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education for presenting Việt Nam with the vessel.

He described Professor Gagarinsky as a new symbol of Việt Nam – Russia cooperation and a shared maritime platform for scientific collaboration. The gift not only reflects the deep friendship between the two countries but also serves as motivation for scientists to further contribute to their mutual benefit, Chiến added.

Upon receiving the vessel, the VRTC pledged to work closely with the Việt Nam People’s Navy to ensure it remains in good technical condition. It also committed to cooperating with the Russian side to develop interdisciplinary research programmes focused on Việt Nam's maritime regions, making optimal use of the vessel while honouring the trust and meeting the expectations of both nations.

During his visit to the ship and its crew, Chiến wished them smooth sailing on their voyage to Việt Nam and encouraged them to preserve the vessel well, use it sustainably, and maximise its research potential. — VNA/VNS