Việt Nam welcomes proposal to resume direct Russia–Ukraine talks

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Monday said it welcomes a recent proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume direct peace talks with Ukraine, according to a statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Responding to a journalist's question over the matter, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said, “We welcome the 11 May 2025 proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume direct talks with Ukraine."

"Việt Nam’s consistent position is to support the peaceful settlement of disputes and disagreements through dialogue, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, while taking into account the legitimate interests of all parties concerned, for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and around the world.”

President Putin’s remarks came during a public night-time televised address in Moscow, in which he indicated Russia’s willingness to engage in direct dialogue with Ukraine without preconditions in Istanbul.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would agree to have the meeting with President Putin on May 15 in Turkey. VNS