Việt Nam prioritises strengthening ties with Cambodia: Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam places the highest priority on strengthening its neighbourly relations, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said during a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues, including cross-border crime, citizenship for individuals of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, and efforts to enhance border security and cooperation.

Chính urged Cambodia to continue granting citizenship to people of Vietnamese origin and emphasised the importance of joint efforts to combat transnational crimes such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and online fraud networks.

The Vietnamese leader also extended his warm regards to Cambodian leaders, including the Senate President and President of the Cambodian People’s Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

He congratulated Cambodia on its significant achievements in recent years and expressed confidence in its continued progress toward stability and prosperity.

Reflecting on historical ties, Chính acknowledged Cambodia’s support during Việt Nam’s struggle for independence and Việt Nam’s assistance to Cambodia in overcoming Pol Pot's genocidal regime.

He praised the growing collaboration between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, noting the successful outcomes of recent high-level talks between the two ministries.

Chính expressed confidence that the two ministries would further enhance their friendly cooperation, addressing shared concerns and strengthening strategic exchanges.

He called for further coordination in resolving emerging issues at the grassroots level and advancing the digital transformation and population data management.

Looking ahead, the PM proposed that Cambodia and its Ministry of Interior intensify cooperation with Việt Nam in combatting transnational crime, especially online fraud networks operating from Cambodian territory.

He also urged joint efforts to counter hostile forces undermining bilateral relations and to repatriate Vietnamese citizens who have been forced into working in scam rings in Cambodia.

He also emphasised the need to accelerate demarcation efforts, resolve lingering border disputes and build a stable and friendly boundary line.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Sokha conveyed greetings from Cambodian leaders to Prime Minister Chính and thanked Việt Nam for supporting Cambodia’s economic development.

Sokha echoed Chính’s sentiments on the importance of regional collaboration, particularly among traditional neighbours. He pledged that Cambodia’s younger generation of leaders would continue to nurture the Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship.

The Cambodian official also committed to closer coordination with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies to combat crime, particularly drug-related offences and online fraud.

He proposed enhanced exchanges to improve workforce training and educate citizens, especially the youth, about the two nations’ shared history and friendship.

Additionally, Sokha pledged to review the legal status of individuals of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, ensuring they can live and work stably and legally in the country.

The meeting underscored the enduring friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia, reaffirming their commitment to addressing shared challenges and fostering mutual development. — VNS