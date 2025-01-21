Politics & Law
Việt Nam-Belarus visa exemption agreement to open up world of opportunities

January 21, 2025 - 21:36
It reflects the Vietnamese Government's desire to establish reciprocal entry and exit mechanisms and visa exemptions with suitable partner countries. By facilitating easier travel, it is to create mutual benefits for the citizens of both nations.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng and her Belarusian counterpart Evgeny Shestakov exchange the agreement on visa exemption between the two countries. —
Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The agreement on visa exemption for Vietnamese and Belarusian holders of ordinary passports, signed by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng and her Belarusian counterpart Evgeny Shestakov in Hà Nội on December 8, 2023, will come into effect on January 30, 2025.

The agreement allows holders of ordinary passports from both countries to travel visa-free for up to 30 days per visit, with a total stay not exceeding 90 days within a year.

It reflects the Vietnamese Government's desire to establish reciprocal entry and exit mechanisms and visa exemptions with suitable partner countries. By facilitating easier travel, it is to create mutual benefits for the citizens of both nations.

The signing marks a new step forward in the bilateral traditional and friendly relations, opening up a world of opportunities for deeper cooperation across various fields. It is also part of the Vietnamese Government's broader efforts to facilitate international tourism in general, particularly encouraging Belarusian tourists to explore Việt Nam, contributing to boosting tourism, cultural exchange, market exploration, and overall bilateral ties.

Việt Nam and Belarus signed the agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports back in 1993. Since 2015, Belarusian citizens, regardless of their passport type, have enjoyed unilateral visa exemption when entering Việt Nam. — VNS

