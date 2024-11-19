National Assembly Standing Committee's 39th session wraps up

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee successfully concluded its 39th session in Hà Nội on Tuesday after two and a half days of working.

In his closing remarks, NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định highlighted the committee’s scrutiny of nine draft laws and one draft resolution, and solutions aimed at propelling the country forward amid the lingering shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also agreed to submit a proposal for appointing justices to the Supreme People’s Court to the NA for approval.

A focus of the session was a sweeping review of administrative units at district and commune levels for the 2023-2025 period. The approval of 12 resolutions in this regard, along with three others, underscores the committee's dedication to streamlining governance and improving public services.

Additionally, the discussion of two draft resolutions proposed by the Supreme People’s Court ensured that the judiciary will be well-prepared for the enforcement of the new Law on Organisation of People’s Courts, set to take effect on January 1, 2025.

Định also underlined the consensus among lawmakers on the readiness of key bills for submission to the legislature during the second phase of its 8th session. Among them are the revised Law on Electricity, the Law on Data, and the amended Law on Public Investment.

Looking ahead, Định urged relevant agencies to make preparations for the committee's regular session in December, including the review and approval of its working programme for 2025. — VNS